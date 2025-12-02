Blackhawks at Golden Knights projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (11-9-5) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (11-6-8)
10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO, SNE
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ryan Greene -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky
Tyler BertuzzI -- Frank Nazar -- Oliver Moore
Teuvo Teravainen -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev
Colton Dach -- Ryan Donato – Landon Slaggert
Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier
Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov
Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Sam Rinzel
Injured: Nick Foligno (left hand)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel – Branden Bowman
Mitch Marner -- Brett Howden -- Mark Stone
Brandon Saad-- Tomas Hertl – Pavel Dorofeyev
Cole Reinhardt -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud
Ben Hutton -- Kaedan Korczak
Carter Hart
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Reilly Smith
Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (undisclosed), William Karlsson (lower body)
Status report
Slaggert is expected to play after being a healthy scratch in the Blackhawks' 5-2 victory against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. He would replace Sam Rinzel, a defenseman, after Chicago played with 11 forwards against Anaheim. … The Blackhawks activated goalie Laurent Brossoit from injured non-roster and loaned him to Rockford of the American Hockey League on a conditioning assignment. … Hart will make his Golden Knights debut after being recalled from his conditioning stint with Henderson of the AHL. It will be his first NHL start since Jan. 20, 2024, with the Philadelphia Flyers. Goalie Carl Lindbom was reassigned to Henderson. … Saad will play after being a healthy scratch for a 4-3 victory against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. He will replace Holtz at forward.