Coach’s Challenge: CHI @ VGK – 0:49 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Vegas

Type of Challenge: Missed Game Stoppage Event – Hand Pass

Result: Original call overturned – No Goal Chicago

Explanation: The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

The Situation Room determined that Ryan Greene directed the puck to his teammate with a hand pass at 19:23 of the third period (0:37 elapsed time) – 12 seconds prior to Artyom Levshunov’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 79.

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