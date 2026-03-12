Blackhawks at Mammoth projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (24-29-11) at MAMMOTH (34-26-5)
9 p.m. ET; Utah16, CHSN
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ryan Greene -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky
Ryan Donato -- Frank Nazar -- Teuvo Teravainen
Nick Lardis -- Ilya Mikheyev -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Landon Slaggert -- Andrew Mangiapane -- Sam Lafferty
Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier
Wyatt Kaiser -- Sam Rinzel
Matt Grzelcyk -- Artyom Levshunov
Arvid Soderblom
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Ethan Del Mastro
Injured: Oliver Moore (lower body)
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Logan Crouse
JJ Peterka -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Jack McBain -- Barrett Hayton -- Michael Cardone
Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Kailer Yamamoto
Mikhail Sergachev -- MacKenzie Weegar
Nate Schmidt -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Sean Durzi
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Liam O'Brien, Brandon Tanev, Dmitri Simashev, Maksymilian Szuber, Nick DeSimone
Injured: None
Status report
The Blackhawks held an optional morning skate … Knight will dress as the backup to Soderblom after missing three games because of illness. ... The Blackhawks assigned goalie Drew Commesso to Rockford of the American Hockey League on Wednesday … Sergachev took part in the Mammoth morning skate and could return after missing four games with a lower-body injury. ... Utah coach Andre Tourigny said there would be some game-time lineup decisions.