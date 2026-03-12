Blackhawks at Mammoth projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

BLACKHAWKS (24-29-11) at MAMMOTH (34-26-5)

9 p.m. ET; Utah16, CHSN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Greene -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky

Ryan Donato -- Frank Nazar -- Teuvo Teravainen

Nick Lardis -- Ilya Mikheyev -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Landon Slaggert -- Andrew Mangiapane -- Sam Lafferty

Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

Wyatt Kaiser -- Sam Rinzel

Matt Grzelcyk -- Artyom Levshunov

Arvid Soderblom

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Ethan Del Mastro

Injured: Oliver Moore (lower body)

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Logan Crouse

JJ Peterka -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Jack McBain -- Barrett Hayton -- Michael Cardone

Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Kailer Yamamoto

Mikhail Sergachev -- MacKenzie Weegar

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Sean Durzi

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Liam O'Brien, Brandon Tanev, Dmitri Simashev, Maksymilian Szuber, Nick DeSimone

Injured: None

Status report

The Blackhawks held an optional morning skate … Knight will dress as the backup to Soderblom after missing three games because of illness. ... The Blackhawks assigned goalie Drew Commesso to Rockford of the American Hockey League on Wednesday … Sergachev took part in the Mammoth morning skate and could return after missing four games with a lower-body injury. ... Utah coach Andre Tourigny said there would be some game-time lineup decisions.

