Blackhawks vs. Utah

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLACKHAWKS (0-0-0) at UTAH (0-0-0)

10 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ilya Mikheyev -- Connor Bedard -- Teuvo Teravainen

Taylor Hall -- Philipp Kurashev -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Nick Foligno -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson

Craig Smith -- Ryan Donato -- Patrick Maroon

Alec Martinez -- Seth Jones

Alex Vlasic -- TJ Brodie

Nolan Allan -- Connor Murphy

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Isaak Phillips, Lukas Reichel, Andreas Athanasiou

Injured: Wyatt Kaiser (illness)

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Matias Maccelli -- Josh Doan -- Lawson Crouse

Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Alexander Kerfoot

Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi

Jusso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring

Ian Cole -- Vladislav Kolyachonok

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Michael Carcone, Kailer Yamamoto, Robert Bortuzzo

Injured: Nick Bjugstad (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Status report

Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said Kaiser, a defenseman, is "skating, but not ready yet." ... Allan will make his NHL debut. ... Bjugstad, a forward, is on the injured non-roster list but did skate with Utah on Tuesday.

Latest News

EA Sports simulates 2024-25 season using ‘NHL 25’

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Swayman could start in goal for Bruins in season opener against Panthers

2024 NHL Draft 1st-round pick signings tracker

Guerin product of grandfather's progressive beliefs in Nicaragua

Fantasy picks, projections, props for today 

Anisimov retires after 13 NHL seasons, last played in 2020-21

NHL announces opening night rosters for 2024-25 season

Bill introduced by U.S. House to award 'Miracle on Ice' team with Congressional Gold Medal

Wallstedt signs 2-year, $4.4 million contract with Wild

NHL On Tap: Utah set to begin inaugural season against Bedard, Blackhawks

NHL highlights Gen Z stars in new commercial to mark start of 2024-25 season

NHL Buzz: Celebrini practices, set for Sharks debut after lower-body injury

NHL Morning Skate for Oct. 8

NHL, Norwegian Cruise Line announce multiyear U.S. partnership

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit, cheat sheet

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

Ladd talks 1616 mental health initiative, foundation in NHL.com Q&A