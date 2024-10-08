Blackhawks vs. Utah

BLACKHAWKS (0-0-0) at UTAH (0-0-0)
10 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ilya Mikheyev -- Connor Bedard -- Teuvo Teravainen
Taylor Hall -- Philipp Kurashev -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Nick Foligno -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson
Craig Smith -- Ryan Donato -- Patrick Maroon
Alec Martinez -- Seth Jones
Alex Vlasic -- TJ Brodie
Nolan Allan -- Connor Murphy
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Isaak Phillips, Lukas Reichel, Andreas Athanasiou
Injured: Wyatt Kaiser (illness)
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Matias Maccelli -- Josh Doan -- Lawson Crouse
Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Alexander Kerfoot
Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi
Jusso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring
Ian Cole -- Vladislav Kolyachonok
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Michael Carcone, Kailer Yamamoto, Robert Bortuzzo
Injured: Nick Bjugstad (upper body), John Marino (upper body)
Status report
Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said Kaiser, a defenseman, is "skating, but not ready yet." ... Allan will make his NHL debut. ... Bjugstad, a forward, is on the injured non-roster list but did skate with Utah on Tuesday.