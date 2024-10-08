Blackhawks vs. Utah

BLACKHAWKS (0-0-0) at UTAH (0-0-0)

10 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ilya Mikheyev -- Connor Bedard -- Teuvo Teravainen

Taylor Hall -- Philipp Kurashev -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Nick Foligno -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson

Craig Smith -- Ryan Donato -- Patrick Maroon

Alec Martinez -- Seth Jones

Alex Vlasic -- TJ Brodie

Nolan Allan -- Connor Murphy

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Isaak Phillips, Lukas Reichel, Andreas Athanasiou

Injured: Wyatt Kaiser (illness)

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Matias Maccelli -- Josh Doan -- Lawson Crouse

Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Alexander Kerfoot

Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi

Jusso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring

Ian Cole -- Vladislav Kolyachonok

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Michael Carcone, Kailer Yamamoto, Robert Bortuzzo

Injured: Nick Bjugstad (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Status report

Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said Kaiser, a defenseman, is "skating, but not ready yet." ... Allan will make his NHL debut. ... Bjugstad, a forward, is on the injured non-roster list but did skate with Utah on Tuesday.