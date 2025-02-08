Blackhawks at Blues projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (17-31-6) at BLUES (24-26-5)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, CHSN
Blackhawks projected lineup
Landon Slaggert -- Connor Bedard -- Ryan Donato
Teuvo Teravainen -- Frank Nazar -- Ilya Mikheyev
Philipp Kurashev -- Nick Foligno -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Craig Smith
Alec Martinez -- Seth Jones
Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy
Ethan Del Mastro -- TJ Brodie
Arvid Soderblom
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Nolan Allan
Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Jason Dickinson (ankle)
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Mathieu Joseph -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker
Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter -- Nick Leddy
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: None
Injured: Alexandre Texier (illness), Tyler Tucker (upper body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. ... Soderblom is likely to start after Mrazek made 31 saves in a 6-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Friday. ... Blues coach Jim Montgomery said Friday that Texier, a forward, could be available after sitting out a 3-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday. ... Tucker will miss his third straight game, but Montgomery said the defenseman should be available when the schedule resumes after the 4 Nations Face-Off.