Blackhawks at Blues projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (17-31-6) at BLUES (24-26-5)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, CHSN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Landon Slaggert -- Connor Bedard -- Ryan Donato

Teuvo Teravainen -- Frank Nazar -- Ilya Mikheyev

Philipp Kurashev -- Nick Foligno -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Craig Smith

Alec Martinez -- Seth Jones

Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy

Ethan Del Mastro -- TJ Brodie

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Nolan Allan

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Jason Dickinson (ankle)

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Mathieu Joseph -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter -- Nick Leddy

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: None

Injured: Alexandre Texier (illness), Tyler Tucker (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. ... Soderblom is likely to start after Mrazek made 31 saves in a 6-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Friday. ... Blues coach Jim Montgomery said Friday that Texier, a forward, could be available after sitting out a 3-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday. ... Tucker will miss his third straight game, but Montgomery said the defenseman should be available when the schedule resumes after the 4 Nations Face-Off.

