Tanev scores again, Kraken hold off Blackhawks for 3rd win in row

Donato cut it to 2-1 at 3:22 after getting his own rebound on a shot from the slot. The initial shot hit Daccord, who lost sight of the puck. Donato retrieved it and banked it off the post, off Daccord’s skate, and in.

“Just trying to get the puck to the net,” Donato said. “I think we were talking on the bench that we just weren’t getting enough shots. Sometimes the distance shot isn’t the best play, trying to shoot through guys’ feet, and that kind of stuff. But if you’re not getting anything, you might as well try something… The rebound kind of popped out, and I just tried to get it to the net again.”

Tanev scored an empty-net goal with 19 seconds remaining for the 3-1 final, his fourth goal during a three-game streak.

“I guess you could say our legs were there in the third,” Foligno said. “We were hanging around, hanging around, the game was almost waiting for us to take it over, and we just didn’t.”

Kraken captain Jordan Eberle left the game 17 seconds into the second period with a lower-body injury and did not return. In a race for the puck, Eberle got tangled with Chicago defenseman Connor Murphy and slammed into the end boards.

“Jordan is still being evaluated. That’s the situation right now,” Bylsma said. “We’ll tell you a little more tomorrow, I think. It created a situation where we used a couple different wingers, and as we saw, [Shane Wright] stepped in and did a great job with Matty for a couple shifts there. Guys stepped in and did a great job.”

NOTES: Matty Beniers scored the 46th goal of his career for the Kraken, tying Yanni Gourde for the third most in franchise history. … Daccord earned his 28th win with the Kraken and passed Martin Jones (27) for second on Seattle’s all-time wins list, behind only Philipp Grubauer (50).