Blackhawks at Kraken projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (5-4-3) at KRAKEN (5-2-4)
10 p.m. ET; KHN, CHSN, KONG, TVAS
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ryan Greene -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky
Teuvo Teravainen -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Ryan Donato -- Colton Dach -- Ilya Mikheyev
Oliver Moore -- Nick Foligno -- Sam Lafferty
Alex Vlasic -- Sam Rinzel
Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy
Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov
Arvid Soderblom
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Louis Crevier, Landon Slaggert
Injured: Laurent Brossoit (hip), Jason Dickinson (upper body)
Kraken projected lineup
Eeli Tolvanen -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Kaapo Kakko
Mason Marchment -- Shane Wright -- Jani Nyman
Tye Kartye -- Ben Meyers -- Ryan Winterton
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren -- Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura -- Jamie Oleksiak
Joey Daccord
Matt Murray
Scratched: Philipp Grubauer, Cale Fleury, Berkly Catton
Injured: Ryker Evans (upper body), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body)
Status report
The Blackhawks held an optional morning skate. Dickinson, a forward, returned to Chicago for further treatment and rehabilitation. He is week to week. … Moore will make his season debut after being recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League. … Evans, a defenseman, was a full participant at the morning skate but will miss his 12th straight game. … Nyman will replace Catton at forward after being scratched for a 3-2 overtime loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday.