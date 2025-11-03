Blackhawks at Kraken projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (5-4-3) at KRAKEN (5-2-4)

10 p.m. ET; KHN, CHSN, KONG, TVAS

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Greene -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky

Teuvo Teravainen -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Ryan Donato -- Colton Dach -- Ilya Mikheyev

Oliver Moore -- Nick Foligno -- Sam Lafferty

Alex Vlasic -- Sam Rinzel

Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy

Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov

Arvid Soderblom

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Louis Crevier, Landon Slaggert

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (hip), Jason Dickinson (upper body)

Kraken projected lineup

Eeli Tolvanen -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Kaapo Kakko

Mason Marchment -- Shane Wright -- Jani Nyman

Tye Kartye -- Ben Meyers -- Ryan Winterton

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren -- Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura -- Jamie Oleksiak

Joey Daccord

Matt Murray

Scratched: Philipp Grubauer, Cale Fleury, Berkly Catton

Injured: Ryker Evans (upper body), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body)

Status report

The Blackhawks held an optional morning skate. Dickinson, a forward, returned to Chicago for further treatment and rehabilitation. He is week to week. … Moore will make his season debut after being recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League. … Evans, a defenseman, was a full participant at the morning skate but will miss his 12th straight game. … Nyman will replace Catton at forward after being scratched for a 3-2 overtime loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday.