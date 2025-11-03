Blackhawks at Kraken projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

BLACKHAWKS (5-4-3) at KRAKEN (5-2-4)

10 p.m. ET; KHN, CHSN, KONG, TVAS

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Greene -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky

Teuvo Teravainen -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Ryan Donato -- Colton Dach -- Ilya Mikheyev

Oliver Moore -- Nick Foligno -- Sam Lafferty

Alex Vlasic -- Sam Rinzel

Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy

Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov

Arvid Soderblom

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Louis Crevier, Landon Slaggert

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (hip), Jason Dickinson (upper body)

Kraken projected lineup

Eeli Tolvanen -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Kaapo Kakko

Mason Marchment -- Shane Wright -- Jani Nyman

Tye Kartye -- Ben Meyers -- Ryan Winterton

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren -- Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura -- Jamie Oleksiak

Joey Daccord

Matt Murray

Scratched: Philipp Grubauer, Cale Fleury, Berkly Catton

Injured: Ryker Evans (upper body), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body)

Status report

The Blackhawks held an optional morning skate. Dickinson, a forward, returned to Chicago for further treatment and rehabilitation. He is week to week. … Moore will make his season debut after being recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League. … Evans, a defenseman, was a full participant at the morning skate but will miss his 12th straight game. … Nyman will replace Catton at forward after being scratched for a 3-2 overtime loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday.

Latest News

Rangers look to 'create a feeling' at home after solid road trip

Lowry expected to make season debut with Jets after hip surgery

Schaefer gets cheers from Martin's kids after game

Ovechkin staying upbeat despite early-season struggles with Capitals

Bobrovsky debuts Hockey Fights Cancer mask

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

NHL On Tap: Crosby, Matthews face off on 'Prime Monday Night Hockey'

NHL Status Report: Hughes to return for Canucks against Predators

Dostal leads 3 Stars of the Week

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

NHL EDGE stats: Celebrini emerging as Art Ross Trophy contender

EDGE stats: Schaefer making immediate impact for Islanders

Tanev discharged from hospital after taken from ice on stretcher during Maple Leafs game

Star Wears: Philadelphia Flyers award Parent goalie mask to player of game