Blackhawks at Sharks projected lineups

Blackhawks projected lineup

Philipp Kurashev -- Connor Bedard -- Teuvo Teravainen

Taylor Hall -- Nick Foligno -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Ilya Mikheyev -- Jason Dickinson -- Ryan Donato

Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Craig Smith

Wyatt Kaiser -- Seth Jones

Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy

Nolan Allan -- T.J. Brodie

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Andreas Athanasiou, Joey Anderson

Injured: Alec Martinez (right groin), Laurent Brossoit (knee)

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Mikael Granlund -- Tyler Toffoli

Danil Gushchin -- Alexander Wennberg -- Fabian Zetterlund

Barclay Goodrow -- Will Smith -- Luke Kunin

Carl Grundstrom -- Nico Sturm -- Ethan Cardwell

Jake Walman -- Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro -- Jan Rutta

Henry Thrun -- Jack Thompson

Mackenzie Blackwood

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Klim Kostin, Givani Smith, Timothy Liljegren

Injured: Lucas Carlsson (undisclosed), Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Macklin Celebrini (lower body), Ty Dellandrea (upper body)

Status report

Celebrini, a center, resumed team activities with the Sharks on Thursday but will miss his 11th straight game; he remains week to week. ... Liljegren, acquired in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday, arrived in San Jose on Thursday but will not play; the defenseman said he expects to join the Sharks for practice Saturday.