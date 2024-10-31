Blackhawks at Sharks projected lineups
Blackhawks projected lineup
Philipp Kurashev -- Connor Bedard -- Teuvo Teravainen
Taylor Hall -- Nick Foligno -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Ilya Mikheyev -- Jason Dickinson -- Ryan Donato
Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Craig Smith
Wyatt Kaiser -- Seth Jones
Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy
Nolan Allan -- T.J. Brodie
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Andreas Athanasiou, Joey Anderson
Injured: Alec Martinez (right groin), Laurent Brossoit (knee)
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Mikael Granlund -- Tyler Toffoli
Danil Gushchin -- Alexander Wennberg -- Fabian Zetterlund
Barclay Goodrow -- Will Smith -- Luke Kunin
Carl Grundstrom -- Nico Sturm -- Ethan Cardwell
Jake Walman -- Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro -- Jan Rutta
Henry Thrun -- Jack Thompson
Mackenzie Blackwood
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Klim Kostin, Givani Smith, Timothy Liljegren
Injured: Lucas Carlsson (undisclosed), Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Macklin Celebrini (lower body), Ty Dellandrea (upper body)
Status report
Celebrini, a center, resumed team activities with the Sharks on Thursday but will miss his 11th straight game; he remains week to week. ... Liljegren, acquired in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday, arrived in San Jose on Thursday but will not play; the defenseman said he expects to join the Sharks for practice Saturday.