Michkov, Flyers complete comeback against Blackhawks in OT

Forward scores at 1:06 after Philadelphia trailed by 2 in 3rd; Mrazek makes 34 saves for Chicago

Blackhawks at Flyers | Recap

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

PHILADELPHIA -- Matvei Michkov scored a power-play goal at 1:06 of overtime and the Philadelphia Flyers rallied for a 3-2 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday.

Michkov got the puck at the right side of the net and lifted it over Blackhawks goalie Petr Mrazek.

It was his second overtime goal in the past five games; he scored to give the Flyers a 5-4 comeback win against the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 14.

Sean Couturier and Noah Cates scored for Philadelphia (9-10-2), which trailed 2-0 after the second period. Aleksei Kolosov made 19 saves.

Lukas Reichel and Patrick Maroon each had a goal and an assist for Chicago (7-12-2), and Mrazek made 34 saves.

Couturier scored from in front of the net to make it 2-1 at 7:27 of the third.

Cates tied it 2-2 at 10:05 with a long-range shot with teammate Cam York screening Mrazek. It was York's first game after missing 13 because of an upper-body injury.

Reichel made it 1-0 at 11:29 of the first period on a one-timer from the right side to finish a 3-on-2 rush.

Maroon scored to make it 2-0 at 10:01 of the second period when his backhand from the right circle went under Kolosov's pads. It was the forward's first goal in 33 games, dating to Jan. 2.

