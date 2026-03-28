Garand gets 1st NHL win, Rangers cruise past Blackhawks

Goaltender makes 28 saves, Sykora scores 1st goal for New York

Blackhawks at Rangers | Recap

By David Satriano
@davidsatriano NHL.com Staff Writer

NEW YORK -- Dylan Garand made 28 saves for his first NHL win, and Adam Sykora scored his first NHL goal for the New York Rangers, who defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 6-1 at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

Garand was making his second NHL start after making 35 saves in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Winnipeg Jets on March 22.

J.T. Miller had a goal and two assists, and Jonny Brodzinski scored twice for the Rangers (29-35-9), who had lost six straight (0-5-1).

Nick Lardis scored for the Blackhawks (27-33-13), who lost for the sixth time in eight games (2-4-2) and remained 10 points behind the Nashville Predators for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference. Arvid Soderblom made 33 saves.

Lardis gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead at 17:34 of the first. Alex Vlasic toe-dragged around Rangers forward Will Cuylle before the puck came to Tyler Bertuzzi in front, who fed Lardis across the crease for a tap-in.

Miller tied the game 1-1 at 18:32 when Conor Sheary threw the puck in front and it deflected off his skate and went past Soderblom.

Matthew Robertson gave the Rangers a 2-1 lead at 5:24 of the second period. He collected the puck in the left circle after Miller’s shot was stopped and put a shot over Soderblom's left shoulder.

Sykora's first NHL goal put New York ahead 3-1 at 8:20. He scored with a wrist shot on a 2-on-1 with Cuylle.

Brodzinski increased the lead to 4-1 at 16:07 with a one-timer from the left circle.

Alexis Lafreniere added a power-play goal at 13:17 of the third period with a redirect of Adam Fox’s shot from the point to make it 5-1.

Brodzinski scored his second of the game for the 6-1 final at 16:00. Drew Fortescue, who was making his NHL debut, got the secondary assist for his first NHL point.

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