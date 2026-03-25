Frondell gets assist in NHL debut, Blackhawks hold off Islanders

Frondell was selected with the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. He finished with 15:44 of ice time.

Frank Nazar and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks (27-31-13), who had lost two in a row (0-1-1) and four of five (1-2-2). Arvid Soderblom made 44 saves.

Anders Lee, Simon Holmstrom and Calum Ritchie scored for the Islanders (40-27-5), who have lost three of their past four games (1-3-0). David Rittich allowed three goals on 12 shots before being replaced at the start of the second period by Ilya Sorokin, who made 11 saves in relief.

Lee gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead just 49 seconds into the first period. He deflected Matthew Schaefer's point shot in the low slot under Soderblom’s glove.

Bo Horvat had an opportunity to extend the lead after he found himself all alone in front, but Soderblom made the initial save before sticking out his left pad to deny the rebound opportunity.

Lardis then tied the game 1-1 at 12:46, scoring five-hole from in front off a pass from Nazar, who had missed the net on a 2-on-0 rush with Bertuzzi. The play started with Mathew Barzal turning the puck over at the offensive blue line.

Ilya Mikheyev gave the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead at 18:06. Frondell found Mikheyev down the left wing on a 3-on-2 rush, and he got behind the defense before beating Rittich blocker side on a partial breakaway.

Bertuzzi pushed the lead to 3-1 at 19:31 of the first. He tapped in the rebound of Alex Vlasic's one-timer from the left point after it hit him in front and landed in the crease.

Nazar made it 4-1 at 6:02 of the second period. Lardis stole the puck from the Islanders behind the net and found Nazar, who beat Sorokin blocker side with a one-timer from the top of the right circle.

Holmstrom cut the Islanders’ deficit to 4-2 at 8:45 of the third period. Scott Mayfield found Holmstrom in the low slot, where he beat Soderblom high to the blocker side.

Ritchie made it 4-3 at 16:37. He slid the loose puck into the net after Carson Soucy’s point shot snuck past Soderblom.

Islanders defenseman Tony DeAngelo left the game at 12:46 of the second period with a lower-body injury and did not return.