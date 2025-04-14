Blackhawks at Canadiens projected lineups

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Donato -- Connor Bedard -- Ilya Mikheyev

Teuvo Teravainen -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Nick Foligno -- Ryan Greene -- Oliver Moore

Landon Slaggert -- Joe Veleno -- Lukas Reichel

Alex Vlasic -- Sam Rinzel

Connor Murphy -- Louis Crevier

Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov

Arvid Soderblom

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, Kevin Korchinski

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Colton Dach (elbow) Jason Dickinson (wrist)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Joel Armia -- Alex Newhook -- Ivan Demidov

Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Oliver Kapanen -- Jake Evans -- Patrik Laine

Mike Matheson -- Alexandre Carrier

Kaiden Guhle -- Lane Hutson

Jayden Struble -- David Savard

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Joshua Roy, Arber Xhekaj, Michael Pezzetta

Injured: Emil Heineman (upper body)

Status report

Greene will make his NHL debut. … Demidov will make his NHL debut and also see time on the second power-play unit. … Heineman, a forward, will miss his fifth straight game. He is day to day.