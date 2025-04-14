Blackhawks at Canadiens projected lineups
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ryan Donato -- Connor Bedard -- Ilya Mikheyev
Teuvo Teravainen -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Nick Foligno -- Ryan Greene -- Oliver Moore
Landon Slaggert -- Joe Veleno -- Lukas Reichel
Alex Vlasic -- Sam Rinzel
Connor Murphy -- Louis Crevier
Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov
Arvid Soderblom
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, Kevin Korchinski
Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Colton Dach (elbow) Jason Dickinson (wrist)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Joel Armia -- Alex Newhook -- Ivan Demidov
Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher
Oliver Kapanen -- Jake Evans -- Patrik Laine
Mike Matheson -- Alexandre Carrier
Kaiden Guhle -- Lane Hutson
Jayden Struble -- David Savard
Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Joshua Roy, Arber Xhekaj, Michael Pezzetta
Injured: Emil Heineman (upper body)
Status report
Greene will make his NHL debut. … Demidov will make his NHL debut and also see time on the second power-play unit. … Heineman, a forward, will miss his fifth straight game. He is day to day.