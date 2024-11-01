Blackhawks at Kings projected lineups
Blackhawks projected lineup
Philipp Kurashev -- Connor Bedard -- Ryan Donato
Taylor Hall -- Nick Foligno -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Ilya Mikheyev -- Jason Dickinson -- Teuvo Teravainen
Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Craig Smith
Wyatt Kaiser -- Seth Jones
Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy
Nolan Allan -- T.J. Brodie
Arvid Soderblom
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Joey Anderson, Isaak Phillips, Andreas Athanasiou
Injured: Alec Martinez (right groin), Laurent Brossoit (knee)
Kings projected lineup
Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Akil Thomas -- Trevor Lewis -- Tanner Jeannot
Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Andre Lee, Caleb Jones
Injured: Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)
Status report
Donato worked on the first line and with the first power play in practice Friday, taking the place of Teravainen. … The Kings are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 6-3 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday.