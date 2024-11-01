Blackhawks at Kings projected lineups

Blackhawks projected lineup

Philipp Kurashev -- Connor Bedard -- Ryan Donato

Taylor Hall -- Nick Foligno -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Ilya Mikheyev -- Jason Dickinson -- Teuvo Teravainen

Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Craig Smith

Wyatt Kaiser -- Seth Jones

Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy

Nolan Allan -- T.J. Brodie

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Joey Anderson, Isaak Phillips, Andreas Athanasiou

Injured: Alec Martinez (right groin), Laurent Brossoit (knee)

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Akil Thomas -- Trevor Lewis -- Tanner Jeannot

Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Andre Lee, Caleb Jones

Injured: Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)

Status report

Donato worked on the first line and with the first power play in practice Friday, taking the place of Teravainen. … The Kings are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 6-3 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday.