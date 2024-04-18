Blackhawks at Kings

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLACKHAWKS (23-53-5) at KINGS (43-27-11)

10:30 p.m. ET; BSW, NBCSCH, SN360

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev

Lukas Reichel -- Andreas Athanasiou -- Ryan Donato

Jason Dickinson -- Frank Nazar -- Joey Anderson

Landon Slaggert -- Tyler Johnson -- Taylor Raddysh

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Jaycob Megna -- Kevin Korchinski

Jarred Tinordi -- Connor Murphy

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Nikita Zaitsev, Colin Blackwell, MacKenzie Entwistle

Injured: Reese Johnson (concussion)

Kings projected lineup

Alex Laferriere -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Viktor Arvidsson

Kevin Fiala -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis

Quinton Byfield -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Turcotte

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

Scratched: Arthur Kaliyev, Jacob Moverare

Injured: Carl Grundstrom (lower body) 

Status report

Soderblom will start after Mrazek started the previous two games. ... Forward Taylor Hall, who had season-ending ACL surgery on his right knee in November, worked out during the Blackhawks’ morning skate; he is not cleared for contact and will not play. ... Turcotte will return after missing 13 games because of an upper-body injury.

Latest News

Stankoven making most of transition to NHL, ready to help Stars in playoffs

‘Utah’s ready for a team,’ new owner says

New NHL team will be called ‘Utah Something’

Panarin feels ‘much better’ for Rangers entering this postseason

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs rooting guide for fans of eliminated teams

Crosby to talk contract extension with Penguins beyond next season

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL matchups, odds to watch: April 18

NHL Buzz: Sandin, Jensen could play for Capitals in Game 1

NHL | Action Network collaboration podcast

State Your Case: Canucks or Predators in Western 1st round of playoffs

Marchand says Maple Leafs are Bruins’ ‘biggest rival’ ahead of 1st-round series

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Eastern 1st Round preview

NHL Fantasy on Ice podcast

Podkolzin signs 2-year contract with Canucks

Traditions to fuel home-ice advantage during Stanley Cup Playoffs

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 18

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: 2 West series to be decided