Blackhawks at Kings

BLACKHAWKS (23-53-5) at KINGS (43-27-11)
10:30 p.m. ET; BSW, NBCSCH, SN360
Blackhawks projected lineup
Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev
Lukas Reichel -- Andreas Athanasiou -- Ryan Donato
Jason Dickinson -- Frank Nazar -- Joey Anderson
Landon Slaggert -- Tyler Johnson -- Taylor Raddysh
Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones
Jaycob Megna -- Kevin Korchinski
Jarred Tinordi -- Connor Murphy
Arvid Soderblom
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Nikita Zaitsev, Colin Blackwell, MacKenzie Entwistle
Injured: Reese Johnson (concussion)
Kings projected lineup
Alex Laferriere -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Viktor Arvidsson
Kevin Fiala -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis
Quinton Byfield -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Turcotte
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
Cam Talbot
David Rittich
Scratched: Arthur Kaliyev, Jacob Moverare
Injured: Carl Grundstrom (lower body)
Status report
Soderblom will start after Mrazek started the previous two games. ... Forward Taylor Hall, who had season-ending ACL surgery on his right knee in November, worked out during the Blackhawks’ morning skate; he is not cleared for contact and will not play. ... Turcotte will return after missing 13 games because of an upper-body injury.