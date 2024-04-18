Blackhawks at Kings

BLACKHAWKS (23-53-5) at KINGS (43-27-11)

10:30 p.m. ET; BSW, NBCSCH, SN360

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev

Lukas Reichel -- Andreas Athanasiou -- Ryan Donato

Jason Dickinson -- Frank Nazar -- Joey Anderson

Landon Slaggert -- Tyler Johnson -- Taylor Raddysh

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Jaycob Megna -- Kevin Korchinski

Jarred Tinordi -- Connor Murphy

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Nikita Zaitsev, Colin Blackwell, MacKenzie Entwistle

Injured: Reese Johnson (concussion)

Kings projected lineup

Alex Laferriere -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Viktor Arvidsson

Kevin Fiala -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis

Quinton Byfield -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Turcotte

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

Scratched: Arthur Kaliyev, Jacob Moverare

Injured: Carl Grundstrom (lower body)

Status report

Soderblom will start after Mrazek started the previous two games. ... Forward Taylor Hall, who had season-ending ACL surgery on his right knee in November, worked out during the Blackhawks’ morning skate; he is not cleared for contact and will not play. ... Turcotte will return after missing 13 games because of an upper-body injury.