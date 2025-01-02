‘Angry’ Blackhawks focus on turning things around from Winter Classic

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Blackhawks were a frustrated and disappointed group after their 6-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues in the Discover NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field on Tuesday.

Back at their practice facility on Thursday, their mood wasn’t much better.

“Most of the guys touched on it but yeah, it’s a letdown for the fans that came out, everybody who put it together. For us to do that, it definitely weighs on us pretty big,” defensemen Alex Vlasic said Thursday while the Blackhawks prepared to play the Montreal Canadiens at United Center on Friday (8 p.m. ET; CHSN, TSN2, RDS). “But we’re trying to figure out a way to turn this around and look for some light at the end of the tunnel and some positive things to keep improving on.

“I think for us right now it’s about kind of keeping our nose to the grindstone and really just trying to improve our game and find a way to start winning.”

The Winter Classic was the Blackhawks’ fifth straight loss in regulation. Prior to this skid, Chicago (12-24-2) went on its first three-game winning streak of the season. Outside of that, however, the Blackhawks have struggled under interim coach Anders Sorensen as they did under coach Luke Richardson, who was fired and replaced by Sorensen on Dec. 5.

The Winter Classic was also their third consecutive lopsided loss; they lost 6-2 to the Buffalo Sabres on Dec. 27, and lost 5-1 to the Dallas Stars on Sunday. In the five-game skid, they have been outscored 27-12.

“I mean, we’ve been embarrassed the last three games, so we’re definitely not going to feel great,” Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones said. “We have to find a way to fix it.”

They started trying to do that again Thursday.

“There's no moving forward without taking the necessary steps in the video room -- going over things, saying, 'This is what's killing us, and this is what's not putting pucks in the net for us,’” forward Jason Dickinson said. “That's where it's going to translate to getting us out of it: Look at it, clear as day, this is what's going on, and then let's work on it, go out there and do the things we're talking about that we can get better.”