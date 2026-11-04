Blackhawks at Panthers projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (4-10-1) at PANTHERS (8-5-2)
7:30 p.m.; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT
Blackhawks projected lineup
Roman Kantserov -- Connor Bedard -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Oliver Moore -- Frank Nazar -- Ryan Donato
Cole Smith -- Anton Frondell -- Teuvo Teravainen
Dillon Boucher -- Ryan Greene -- Jordan Greenway
Alex Vlasic -- Ian Cole
Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov
Ethan Del Mastro -- Sam Rinzel
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Kevin Korchinski, Andrew Mangiapane
Injured: Bowen Byram (upper body), Patrick Kane (upper body)
Panthers projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Reinhart -- Sandis Vilmanis
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Lars Eller
Bokondji Imama -- Cole Schwindt -- Garnet Hathaway
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones
Dmitry Kulikov -- Uvis Balinskis
Jacob Markstrom
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Radko Gudas, Cole Reinhardt
Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Brad Marchand (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (neck)
Status report
Kane, a forward, left in the second period of Chicago’s 5-2 home loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday with an upper-body injury and did not return. Coach Jeff Blashill said Kane is going to miss a couple of games and did not travel to Florida for this three-game road trip. … Boucher was brought up from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. … Byram, a defenseman, was placed on IR by the Blackhawks. He has missed the past eight games. … Cooper Black, a goalie who made one start for the Panthers during Markstrom’s absence last month, was returned to Charlotte of the AHL. ... Balinskis replaces Gudas, who is a healthy scratch.