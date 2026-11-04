Blackhawks at Panthers projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (4-10-1) at PANTHERS (8-5-2)

7:30 p.m.; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT

Blackhawks projected lineup

Roman Kantserov -- Connor Bedard -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Oliver Moore -- Frank Nazar -- Ryan Donato

Cole Smith -- Anton Frondell -- Teuvo Teravainen

Dillon Boucher -- Ryan Greene -- Jordan Greenway

Alex Vlasic -- Ian Cole

Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov

Ethan Del Mastro -- Sam Rinzel

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Kevin Korchinski, Andrew Mangiapane

Injured: Bowen Byram (upper body), Patrick Kane (upper body)

Panthers projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Reinhart -- Sandis Vilmanis

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Lars Eller

Bokondji Imama -- Cole Schwindt -- Garnet Hathaway

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Dmitry Kulikov -- Uvis Balinskis

Jacob Markstrom

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Radko Gudas, Cole Reinhardt

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Brad Marchand (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (neck)

Status report

Kane, a forward, left in the second period of Chicago’s 5-2 home loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday with an upper-body injury and did not return. Coach Jeff Blashill said Kane is going to miss a couple of games and did not travel to Florida for this three-game road trip. … Boucher was brought up from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. … Byram, a defenseman, was placed on IR by the Blackhawks. He has missed the past eight games. … Cooper Black, a goalie who made one start for the Panthers during Markstrom’s absence last month, was returned to Charlotte of the AHL. ... Balinskis replaces Gudas, who is a healthy scratch.