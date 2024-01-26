Pickard makes 27 saves, Oilers shut out Blackhawks for 15th straight win

Leon Draisaitl had three assists, and Zach Hyman scored for the Oilers (28-15-1), who tied the 1981-82 New York Islanders and 2012-13 Pittsburgh Penguins for the third-longest winning streak in NHL history. The Penguins won 17 in a row in 1992-93, and the 2016-17 Columbus Blue Jackets had a 16-game streak.

Petr Mrazek made 31 saves for the Blackhawks (14-33-2), who have lost 19 straight on the road (0-18-1).

McDavid gave Edmonton a 1-0 lead on a power play at 1:37 of the second period, scoring on a backhand after a cross-crease pass from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

Pickard preserved the lead when he stopped MacKenzie Entwistle on a penalty shot with 1:36 left in the second.

It was Pickard’s first shutout of the season, and his first since the 2018-19 season with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Hyman put the Oilers ahead 2-0 at 6:34 of the third period on an odd-man rush with McDavid, who sent over a cross-crease pass for the tap-in. It was Hyman’s 29th goal of the season.

McDavid scored an empty-net goal at 18:45 for the 3-0 final.