EDMONTON -- Calvin Pickard made 27 saves, and Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist for the Edmonton Oilers in their 15th straight win, 3-0 against the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Place on Thursday.
Pickard makes 27 saves, Oilers shut out Blackhawks for 15th straight win
McDavid scores twice, Draisaitl has 3 assists; Chicago loses 19th in row on road
Leon Draisaitl had three assists, and Zach Hyman scored for the Oilers (28-15-1), who tied the 1981-82 New York Islanders and 2012-13 Pittsburgh Penguins for the third-longest winning streak in NHL history. The Penguins won 17 in a row in 1992-93, and the 2016-17 Columbus Blue Jackets had a 16-game streak.
Petr Mrazek made 31 saves for the Blackhawks (14-33-2), who have lost 19 straight on the road (0-18-1).
McDavid gave Edmonton a 1-0 lead on a power play at 1:37 of the second period, scoring on a backhand after a cross-crease pass from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.
Pickard preserved the lead when he stopped MacKenzie Entwistle on a penalty shot with 1:36 left in the second.
It was Pickard’s first shutout of the season, and his first since the 2018-19 season with the Philadelphia Flyers.
Hyman put the Oilers ahead 2-0 at 6:34 of the third period on an odd-man rush with McDavid, who sent over a cross-crease pass for the tap-in. It was Hyman’s 29th goal of the season.
McDavid scored an empty-net goal at 18:45 for the 3-0 final.