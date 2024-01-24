Mrazek signs 2-year, $8.5 million contract with Blackhawks

Petr Mrazek signed a two-year, $8.5 million contract with the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $4.25 million and begins next season.

The 31-year-old goalie, in his second season with the Blackhawks, could have become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

"Petr is a strong goaltender who continues to display the athleticism and calming style of play that has made him so successful in this league," Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said. "He’s had an immense impact within our group, and we’re excited to have Petr back."

Mrazek is 12-17-1 with a 3.01 goals-against average, .907 save percentage and one shutout in 32 games (30 starts) this season for Chicago (14-31-2), which is last in the Central Division.

Selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the fifth round (No. 141) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Mrazek is 162-141-35 with a 2.78 GAA, .907 save percentage and 25 shutouts in 366 games (336 starts) with the Red Wings, Philadelphia Flyers, Carolina Hurricanes, Toronto Maple Leafs and Blackhawks, and 12-15 with a 2.43 GAA, .911 save percentage and five shutouts in 29 Stanley Cup Playoff games (28 starts).

Mrazek is the third signing by Chicago in the past two weeks. Forward Nick Foligno signed a two-year, $9 million contract (average annual value $4.5 million) on Jan. 12, and forward Jason Dickinson signed a two year, $8.5 million contract (average annual value $4.25 million) on Jan. 16. Each of those contracts begin next season.