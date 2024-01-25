Oilers winning streak discussed on '@NHL TheRink' podcast

How have the red-hot Edmonton Oilers turned around their season?

The answers are on this week's episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast.

Co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke were joined by NHL.com colleague and Edmonton-based writer Derek Van Diest to discuss and dissect the reasons why the Oilers have won 14 games in a row, a record for a Canadian-based NHL team, and 22 of 25.

Van Diest talked about the Oilers renewed commitment to defense using the fact that they haven't allowed more than two goals in 12 straight games and have given up 23 in the winning streak, an average of 1.64 per game, while scoring 54, an average of 3.86 per game.

He talked about the improved play of goalie Stuart Skinner, who has won 11 consecutive starts, a new team record. There was a discussion on the depth scoring the Oilers are getting from forwards Warren Foegele (15 points in the winning streak) and Ryan McLeod (12 points).

The impact of coach Kris Knoblauch and his calm demeanor, and what assistant coach and Hockey Hall of Famer Paul Coffey has brought to the defense, were also topics in the conversation.

The Oilers go for their 15th straight win when they play the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Place on Thursday (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, NBCSCH).

In addition, Rosen and Roarke spent time talking about Patrick Roy as the new coach of the New York Islanders and why they love the move, and the struggling Los Angeles Kings, who were called out by defenseman Drew Doughty after a 5-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday.

They offered their predictions on who will win the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, with Rosen taking Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes and Roarke picking Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon.

The potential of future NHL hockey in Salt Lake City was also brought up, as was some 2024 NHL Trade Deadline related questions, including what to expect from teams including the Nashville Predators and Arizona Coyotes, who have draft capital to spend and NHL cap space to use to improve their chances of making the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season.

The "NHL @TheRink" podcast is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.