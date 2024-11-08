Stankoven, Steel each gets goal, assist for Stars in win against Blackhawks

Seguin also scores, Oettinger stops 25 of 26 for Dallas; Soderblom makes 37 saves for Chicago

CHI at DAL | Recap

By Taylor Baird
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DALLAS – Logan Stankoven and Sam Steel each had a goal and an assist for the Dallas Stars in a 3-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at American Airlines Center on Thursday.

Tyler Seguin also scored, and Jake Oettinger made 25 saves for Dallas (8-4-0), which was playing its first game since back-to-back losses against the Florida Panthers at NHL Global Series Finland presented by Fastenal on Friday and Saturday.

Tyler Bertuzzi scored, and Arvid Soderblom made 37 saves for Chicago (5-9-1), which lost 4-1 to the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday.

Steel gave Dallas a 1-0 lead at 11:06 of the first period with a snap shot from the top of the right circle.

Seguin made it 2-0 at 10:15 of the second period, beating Soderblom with a snap shot from a tight angle below the left circle.

Bertuzzi cut the lead to 2-1 with a power-play goal at 9:00 of the third period when he deflected a Connor Bedard shot at the front of the net.

Stankoven scored an empty-net goal at 19:14 for the 3-1 final.

