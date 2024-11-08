DALLAS – Logan Stankoven and Sam Steel each had a goal and an assist for the Dallas Stars in a 3-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at American Airlines Center on Thursday.
Stankoven, Steel each gets goal, assist for Stars in win against Blackhawks
Seguin also scores, Oettinger stops 25 of 26 for Dallas; Soderblom makes 37 saves for Chicago
Tyler Seguin also scored, and Jake Oettinger made 25 saves for Dallas (8-4-0), which was playing its first game since back-to-back losses against the Florida Panthers at NHL Global Series Finland presented by Fastenal on Friday and Saturday.
Tyler Bertuzzi scored, and Arvid Soderblom made 37 saves for Chicago (5-9-1), which lost 4-1 to the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday.
Steel gave Dallas a 1-0 lead at 11:06 of the first period with a snap shot from the top of the right circle.
Seguin made it 2-0 at 10:15 of the second period, beating Soderblom with a snap shot from a tight angle below the left circle.
Bertuzzi cut the lead to 2-1 with a power-play goal at 9:00 of the third period when he deflected a Connor Bedard shot at the front of the net.
Stankoven scored an empty-net goal at 19:14 for the 3-1 final.