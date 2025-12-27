Blackhawks at Stars projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (13-17-6) at STARS (25-7-6)
8 p.m. ET; Victory+, CHSN
Blackhawks projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev
Teuvo Teravainen -- Ryan Donato -- Andre Burakovsky
Oliver Moore -- Ryan Greene -- Nick Lardis
Colton Dach -- Dominic Toninato -- Sam Lafferty
Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier
Matt Grzelcyk -- Artyom Levshunov
Wyatt Kaiser -- Connor Murphy
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Ethan Del Mastro, Landon Slaggert
Injured: Connor Bedard (upper body), Nick Foligno (hand), Frank Nazar (facial injury)
Stars projected lineup
Sam Steel -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mavrik Bourque
Justin Hryckowian -- Matt Duchene -- Jamie Benn
Oskar Back -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Bastian
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist
Kyle Capobianco -- Alexander Petrovic
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Colin Blackwell, Adam Erne
Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Lian Bichsel (lower body), Ilya Lyubushkin (illness)
Status report
The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate. Slaggert, a forward, was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … Bastian and Capobianco will play for the Stars after each was a healthy scratch for a 4-3 overtime loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. Bastian will replace Erne on the fourth line; Capobianco will enter on the third defense pair for Lyubushkin, who missed the morning skate.