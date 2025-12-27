Blackhawks at Stars projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (13-17-6) at STARS (25-7-6)

8 p.m. ET; Victory+, CHSN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Teuvo Teravainen -- Ryan Donato -- Andre Burakovsky

Oliver Moore -- Ryan Greene -- Nick Lardis

Colton Dach -- Dominic Toninato -- Sam Lafferty

Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

Matt Grzelcyk -- Artyom Levshunov

Wyatt Kaiser -- Connor Murphy

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Ethan Del Mastro, Landon Slaggert

Injured: Connor Bedard (upper body), Nick Foligno (hand), Frank Nazar (facial injury)

Stars projected lineup

Sam Steel -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mavrik Bourque

Justin Hryckowian -- Matt Duchene -- Jamie Benn

Oskar Back -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Bastian

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Kyle Capobianco -- Alexander Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Colin Blackwell, Adam Erne

Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Lian Bichsel (lower body), Ilya Lyubushkin (illness)

Status report

The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate. Slaggert, a forward, was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … Bastian and Capobianco will play for the Stars after each was a healthy scratch for a 4-3 overtime loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. Bastian will replace Erne on the fourth line; Capobianco will enter on the third defense pair for Lyubushkin, who missed the morning skate.