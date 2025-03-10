Blackhawks at Avalanche projected lineups 

BLACKHAWKS (20-35-9) at AVALANCHE (38-24-2)
7 p.m. ET; CHSN+, ALT2, TVAS-D
Blackhawks projected lineup
Colton Dach -- Connor Bedard -- Jason Dickinson
Teuvo Teravainen -- Ryan Donato -- Ilya Mikheyev
Landon Slaggert -- Frank Nazar -- Nick Foligno
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Joe Veleno -- Lukas Reichel
Alex Vlasic -- Wyatt Kaiser
Ethan Del Mastro -- Connor Murphy
Alec Martinez -- Artyom Levshunov
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, TJ Brodie, Patrick Maroon, Louis Crevier
Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee)
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Jonathan Drouin -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin
Joel Kiviranta -- Charlie Coyle -- Ross Colton
Miles Wood -- Jack Drury -- Jimmy Vesey
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Ryan Lindgren -- Josh Manson
Samuel Girard -- Erik Johnson
Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Keaton Middleton, Parker Kelly, Logan O'Connor, Sam Malinski
Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Status report
Levshunov, the No. 2 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft, will make his NHL debut. He was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Sunday. … Dickinson will return after missing 11 games because of a high-ankle sprain sustained Feb. 5. … Johnson, acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday, will make his Avalanche season debut in place of Malinski, a defenseman.