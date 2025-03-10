Blackhawks at Avalanche projected lineups 

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLACKHAWKS (20-35-9) at AVALANCHE (38-24-2)

7 p.m. ET; CHSN+, ALT2, TVAS-D

Blackhawks projected lineup

Colton Dach -- Connor Bedard -- Jason Dickinson

Teuvo Teravainen -- Ryan Donato -- Ilya Mikheyev

Landon Slaggert -- Frank Nazar -- Nick Foligno

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Joe Veleno -- Lukas Reichel

Alex Vlasic -- Wyatt Kaiser

Ethan Del Mastro -- Connor Murphy

Alec Martinez -- Artyom Levshunov

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, TJ Brodie, Patrick Maroon, Louis Crevier

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee)

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Jonathan Drouin -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Joel Kiviranta -- Charlie Coyle -- Ross Colton

Miles Wood -- Jack Drury -- Jimmy Vesey

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Ryan Lindgren -- Josh Manson

Samuel Girard -- Erik Johnson

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Keaton Middleton, Parker Kelly, Logan O'Connor, Sam Malinski

Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Status report

Levshunov, the No. 2 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft, will make his NHL debut. He was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Sunday. … Dickinson will return after missing 11 games because of a high-ankle sprain sustained Feb. 5. … Johnson, acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday, will make his Avalanche season debut in place of Malinski, a defenseman.

