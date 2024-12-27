Blackhawks at Sabres projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLACKHAWKS (12-21-2) at SABRES (12-19-4)

7 p.m. ET; ESPN2, SNP, SNW, SNE

Blackhawks projected lineup

Taylor Hall -- Connor Bedard -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Nick Foligno -- Frank Nazar -- Ryan Donato

Teuvo Teravainen -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Philipp Kurashev

Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy

Nolan Allan -- Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski -- TJ Brodie

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Joey Anderson, Louis Crevier

Injured: Alec Martinez (neck), Craig Smith (lower back), Laurent Brossoit (knee)

Sabres projected lineup

Jason Zucker -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

JJ Peterka -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn

Zach Benson -- Jiri Kulich -- Peyton Krebs

Beck Malenstyn -- Ryan McLeod -- Sam Lafferty

Rasmus Dahlin -- Bowen Byram

Mattias Samuelsson -- Owen Power

Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Henri Jokiharju, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Jordan Greenway (middle body)

Status report

Kurashev will return to the lineup after being scratched the past four games. … The Sabres are not expected to make any lineup changes from a 7-1 win at the New York Islanders on Monday.

