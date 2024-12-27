Blackhawks at Sabres projected lineups
Blackhawks projected lineup
Taylor Hall -- Connor Bedard -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Nick Foligno -- Frank Nazar -- Ryan Donato
Teuvo Teravainen -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev
Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Philipp Kurashev
Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy
Nolan Allan -- Seth Jones
Kevin Korchinski -- TJ Brodie
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Joey Anderson, Louis Crevier
Injured: Alec Martinez (neck), Craig Smith (lower back), Laurent Brossoit (knee)
Sabres projected lineup
Jason Zucker -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
JJ Peterka -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn
Zach Benson -- Jiri Kulich -- Peyton Krebs
Beck Malenstyn -- Ryan McLeod -- Sam Lafferty
Rasmus Dahlin -- Bowen Byram
Mattias Samuelsson -- Owen Power
Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer
Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Henri Jokiharju, Dennis Gilbert
Injured: Jordan Greenway (middle body)
Status report
Kurashev will return to the lineup after being scratched the past four games. … The Sabres are not expected to make any lineup changes from a 7-1 win at the New York Islanders on Monday.