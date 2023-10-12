Latest News

Bedard scores 1st NHL goal in Blackhawks' loss to Bruins

Top pick in 2023 Draft gets 2nd point for Chicago; Pastrnak has 2 goals for Boston

Recap: Blackhawks at Bruins 10.11.23

By Joe Pohoryles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BOSTON -- Connor Bedard scored his first career goal in his second NHL game for the Chicago Blackhawks in a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Wednesday.

David Pastrnak scored twice for the Bruins, who won the opener of their 100th season. Trent Frederic scored, and Linus Ullmark made 20 saves.

Arvid Soderblom made 32 saves, and Taylor Hall had an assist before exiting with an undisclosed injury in the second period for Chicago (1-1-0). Hall and fellow forward Nick Foligno played their first game against the Bruins since they were traded to the Blackhawks on June 26.

Bedard gave Chicago a 1-0 lead 5:37 into the first period. He dropped the puck to Ryan Donato just inside the blue line before receiving a return pass in the right circle, where he put a sharp-angle shot on Ullmark. The Bruins goalie saved that one, but the first pick in the 2023 NHL Draft collected the rebound, skated around the net, and tucked a wraparound just inside the left post. 

The goal comes one day after an outstanding NHL debut for Bedard, who had an assist in 21:29 of ice time in a 4-2 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Frederic tied it 1-1, tipping a long-range shot from Brandon Carlo at 11:22 of the first. Matthew Poitras also had an assist on the goal for his first NHL point.

Pastrnak gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead at 13:09 of the second period. Milan Lucic sent a backhand feed to Pastrnak on the left face-off circle, and his shot went past Soderblom’s glove side.

Pastrnak scored an empty-net goal on a give-and-go with Brad Marchand with 57 seconds remaining in the third period for the 3-1 final.