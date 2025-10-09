Blackhawks at Bruins projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (0-1-0) at BRUINS (1-0-0)
7 p.m. ET; CHSN, NESN, SNP, SNW
Blackhawks projected lineup
Colton Dach -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky
Teuvo Teravainen -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Ryan Donato -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev
Nick Foligno -- Ryan Greene -- Sam Lafferty
Alex Vlasic -- Sam Rinzel
Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy
Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Ethan Del Mastro, Louis Crevier, Lukas Reichel
Injured: Landon Slaggert (lower body), Joey Anderson (lower body)
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Pavel Zacha -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Viktor Arvidsson
Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Michael Eyssimont
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Andrew Peeke
Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: John Beecher, Jeffrey Truchon-Viel, Jordan Harris
Injured: None
Status report
Vlasic is expected to make his season debut. Del Mastro, who played in the season opener against the Panthers, is expected to be a healthy scratch. Dach was moved to the top line, while Donato moved to the third line during practice Wednesdasy in Boston. The Bruins defeated the Washington Capitals 3-1 on Wednesday.