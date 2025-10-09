Blackhawks at Bruins projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (0-1-0) at BRUINS (1-0-0)

7 p.m. ET; CHSN, NESN, SNP, SNW

Blackhawks projected lineup

Colton Dach -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky

Teuvo Teravainen -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Ryan Donato -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Nick Foligno -- Ryan Greene -- Sam Lafferty

Alex Vlasic -- Sam Rinzel

Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy

Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Ethan Del Mastro, Louis Crevier, Lukas Reichel

Injured: Landon Slaggert (lower body), Joey Anderson (lower body)

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Pavel Zacha -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Michael Eyssimont

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Andrew Peeke

Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: John Beecher, Jeffrey Truchon-Viel, Jordan Harris

Injured: None

Status report

Vlasic is expected to make his season debut. Del Mastro, who played in the season opener against the Panthers, is expected to be a healthy scratch. Dach was moved to the top line, while Donato moved to the third line during practice Wednesdasy in Boston. The Bruins defeated the Washington Capitals 3-1 on Wednesday.