Blackhawks at Bruins projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

BLACKHAWKS (0-1-0) at BRUINS (1-0-0)

7 p.m. ET; CHSN, NESN, SNP, SNW

Blackhawks projected lineup

Colton Dach -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky

Teuvo Teravainen -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Ryan Donato -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Nick Foligno -- Ryan Greene -- Sam Lafferty

Alex Vlasic -- Sam Rinzel

Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy

Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Ethan Del Mastro, Louis Crevier, Lukas Reichel

Injured: Landon Slaggert (lower body), Joey Anderson (lower body)

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Pavel Zacha -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Michael Eyssimont

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Andrew Peeke

Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: John Beecher, Jeffrey Truchon-Viel, Jordan Harris

Injured: None

Status report

Vlasic is expected to make his season debut. Del Mastro, who played in the season opener against the Panthers, is expected to be a healthy scratch. Dach was moved to the top line, while Donato moved to the third line during practice Wednesdasy in Boston. The Bruins defeated the Washington Capitals 3-1 on Wednesday.

Latest News

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL On Tap: Schaefer set for NHL debut with Islanders at Penguins

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL, NHLPA renew North American partnership with Enterprise

Oilers find ‘a lot to learn’ following shootout loss to Flames

Marner gets star treatment for debut with Golden Knights

Kings rally for shootout win against Golden Knights

Draisaitl scores 400th NHL goal for Oilers in shootout loss to Flames

Rielly looks free, back to form for Maple Leafs in season-opening win

Roslovic signs 1-year contract with Oilers

Ovechkin, Capitals aiming to find their rhythm

Pastrnak’s 3 points lift Bruins past Capitals in Sturm’s coaching debut

Aho looks to help get Hurricanes over hump, win Stanley Cup

Detroit's 1st NHL game remembered as 'great success' entering Centennial season

Hughes, Hischier, Bratt determined to help Devils change narrative, go far in playoffs

Trophy Tracker: Hellebuyck preseason choice to win 3rd straight Vezina with Jets

Martone, Hagens, Hage top list of NCAA players to watch this season

Sharks eager to 'push this thing forward' behind youthful core