Central Scouting analyzes top prospects for 2025 NHL Draft

TORONTO -- Who do the top prospects eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft potentially resemble in the NHL?

NHL Central Scouting, meeting this week to determine its final rankings of the top North American skaters and goaltenders for the 2025 draft, offered some insight on the top five North American skaters and No. 1 goalie on its midterm ranking and the No. 1 skater on its international ranking.

Macklin Celebrini, a center chosen No. 1 by the San Jose Sharks in the 2024 NHL Draft, was compared by some to Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche. Defenseman Artyom Levshunov, selected No. 2 by the Chicago Blackhawks, was thought to one day resemble Alex Pietrangelo of the Vegas Golden Knights.

There are no right or wrong answers, but the benefit to this is getting an idea of what type of player a prospect could mirror. Will he be a playmaking wing? A shooting center? An offensive-minded defenseman? A butterfly-style goalie?

Along with the NHL comparisons, Central Scouting provided some analysis of each player.

Players are listed in order of Central Scouting's midterm rankings release in January (all statistics are regular season).

NORTH AMERICA SKATERS

1. Matthew Schaefer (6-foot-2, 183 pounds), D, Erie (OHL)

2024-25: 17 games, 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists); expected to return soon after having surgery for a broken clavicle Dec. 30

Best assets: Skating, competitiveness, hockey sense

Possible NHL comparable: Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets

NHL Central Scouting analysis: "He is the best available prospect at his position, and the results he achieves with his combination of speed, skills, and size give him the edge for the No. 1 spot. While his game is still maturing, he's playing a style that will transition well once he gets his NHL opportunity."

2. James Hagens (5-10, 177), C, Boston College (NCAA)

2024-25: 35 games, 35 points (10 goals, 25 assists), two power-play goals, three game-winning goals

Best assets: Playmaking, skating, hockey sense

Possible NHL comparable: Clayton Keller, Utah Hockey Club

NHL Central Scouting analysis: "Hagens plays a pro-style game right now and has been impressive at every level displaying NHL skills and attributes with his hockey IQ being front and center. His vision, reads and skills are elite, and he executes plays with the composure of an NHL veteran. He deserves to be in the conversation as the top pick."

3. Michael Misa (6-1, 184), C, Saginaw (OHL)

2024-25: 65 games, 134 points (62 goals, 72 assists), 21 power-play goals, four short-handed goals, 11 game-winning goals

Best assets: Skating, passing, hockey sense

Possible NHL comparable: Steven Stamkos, Nashville Predators

NHL Central Scouting analysis: "Misa is highly skilled, smart and doing everything you could ask or expect, and he does it all while playing the game the right way. He plays 200 feet and has details in every area of the ice and is very responsible in his own zone. He's the type of player that, if there's a man in a better position for a scoring opportunity and if the proper read is to get the puck to that man, he'll do it. And he does it with such quickness and elite hockey sense that it's just great to watch."

4. Porter Martone (6-3, 208), RW, Brampton (OHL)

2024-25: 57 games, 98 points (37 goals, 61 assists), seven power-play goals, seven game-winning goals

Best assets: Shot, competitiveness, hockey sense

Possible NHL comparable: Corey Perry, Edmonton Oilers

NHL Central Scouting analysis: "Porter Martone is that size-and-strength winger that you want on your team because he has the skills and intangibles to drive the play and change the complexion of a game. He is one of the best at being in the right place at the right time to take advantage of opportunities."

5. Roger McQueen (6-5, 197), C, Brandon (WHL)

2024-25: 17 games, 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists), three power-play goals

Best assets: Shot, physical play, hockey sense

Possible NHL comparable: Quinton Byfield, Los Angeles Kings

NHL Central Scouting analysis: "He checks a lot of boxes in terms of his size and skill level. He's a big guy whose got that potential to be a No. 1 center and can contribute to your top power-play unit. He moves very well for the size, and he can get to where he needs to be on the ice. He processes the game so well, makes good decisions with the puck and then, once he has the puck, it's just so hard to contain him. His shot is excellent."

NORTH AMERICA GOALIE

1. Joshua Ravensbergen (6-5, 190), Prince George (WHL)

2024-25: 50 games, 33-12-4, 2.93 goals-against average, .903 save percentage

Best assets: Competitiveness, athleticism

Possible NHL comparable: Filip Gustavsson, Minnesota Wild

NHL Central Scouting analysis: "Ravensbergen is an elite goalie prospect for this season. He has a big pro presence. He covers a lot of the net. He moves extremely well throughout the crease; good quickness in lateral ability, reactions and recovery. He's quick to eliminate any holes. He plays with a lot of confidence. He has a very good chance to become a good NHL starter in the future."

INTERNATIONAL SKATER

1. Victor Eklund (5-11, 161), RW, Djurgarden (SWE 2)

2024-25: 42 games, 31 points (19 goals, 12 assists), five power-play goals

Best assets: Competitiveness, defensive awareness, hockey sense

Possible NHL comparable: Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers

NHL Central Scouting analysis: "He's a smaller forward but has the ability to use that size as an asset to his game. He can be very quick and slippery, and he's got a very cerebral game that's also up-tempo. He's hard to catch, hard to keep up with. If you try to go after him too hard, you're going to draw a penalty. We're very comfortable to have him sitting as the best prospect on the international side just because of the tempo at which he plays the game and the experience that he has."