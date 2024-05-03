Hurricanes-Rangers Game 1 set for 4 p.m. ET Sunday

Carolina, New York to open best-of-7 Eastern Conference 2nd Round

NHL_Shield_dark_background_2568x1444
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League today announced that the start time for Game 1of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round series between the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers is set for 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 5, in New York. The game will be televised on ESPN in the U.S. Canadian National broadcast information will be announced when available. For the complete Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule, visit NHL.com/schedule.

