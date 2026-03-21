Hurricanes recover to get past Maple Leafs in OT

William Nylander had tied it 3-3 for the Maple Leafs at 13:50 of the third period. He carried the puck out of the corner, cut to the net and banked a shot off the back of Brandon Bussi’s stick, causing the puck to trickle between the goalie’s pads.

Eric Robinson scored on a penalty shot, and Staal and K'Andre Miller also scored for the Hurricanes (44-19-6), who have won three of their past four games. Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis each had two assists, and Bussi made 23 saves.

“I thought we were OK tonight,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “If you look at the bulk of the game, we had quite a few opportunities and just didn’t cash in. I thought they got a couple ones you’d like to have back obviously, but I liked the fact we just kept going even though there were some of those ones where you say, ‘Jeez maybe that shouldn’t have happened.’ But all in all, it’s two points and you move on.”

The Hurricanes lead the Pittsburgh Penguins by 10 points for first place in the Metropolitan Division.

Dakota Joshua and John Tavares scored, and Joseph Woll made 32 saves for the Maple Leafs (29-28-13), who are 2-7-4 in their past 13. Matias Maccelli had two assists.

“They’re a quick team and they play hard I thought throughout the whole game,” Woll said. “We were right there again. I thought it was awesome by us to come back and push it to overtime. Pretty solid game I thought.”

Joshua put Toronto up 1-0 at 11:48 of the first period, scoring after Bussi kicked out a rebound from Bo Groulx’s shot into the slot.

The Hurricanes tied it 1-1 on the power play at 5:57 of the second period, just as a double-minor penalty to Brandon Carlo for high-sticking was expiring. Jarvis one-timed a pass from Aho at the top of the right circle, and the shot was deflected by Staal at the top of the crease.