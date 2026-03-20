Hurricanes at Maple Leafs projected lineups

HURRICANES (43-19-6) at MAPLE LEAFS (29-28-12)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNO, NHLN, FDSNSO
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook
William Carrier -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield
K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker
Mike Reilly -- Alexander Nikishin
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nicolas Deslauriers
Injured: Shayne Gostisbehere (lower body), Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Matthew Knies -- Max Domi -- Easton Cowan
Dakota Joshua -- Bo Groulx -- Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz -- Jacob Quillan -- Calle Jarnkrok
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Jake McCabe -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Simon Benoit -- Troy Stecher
Joseph Woll
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Philippe Myers
Injured: Auston Matthews (MCL), Chris Tanev (groin)
Status report
The Hurricanes will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 6-5 overtime win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday. ... Rielly will play after being absent from the team Thursday because of the flu... Pezzetta was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Friday, but the forward will not play... Benoit will replace Myers, a defenseman, after being a healthy scratch for a 3-1 loss to the New York Islanders on Tuesday.