Hurricanes at Maple Leafs projected lineups

HURRICANES (43-19-6) at MAPLE LEAFS (29-28-12)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNO, NHLN, FDSNSO

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

William Carrier -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield

K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Mike Reilly -- Alexander Nikishin

Brandon Bussi

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nicolas Deslauriers

Injured: Shayne Gostisbehere (lower body), Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Matthew Knies -- Max Domi -- Easton Cowan

Dakota Joshua -- Bo Groulx -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- Jacob Quillan -- Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Simon Benoit -- Troy Stecher

Joseph Woll

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Philippe Myers

Injured: Auston Matthews (MCL), Chris Tanev (groin)

Status report

The Hurricanes will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 6-5 overtime win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday. ... Rielly will play after being absent from the team Thursday because of the flu... Pezzetta was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Friday, but the forward will not play... Benoit will replace Myers, a defenseman, after being a healthy scratch for a 3-1 loss to the New York Islanders on Tuesday.