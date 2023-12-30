Hurricanes at Maple Leafs

HURRICANES (19-13-4) at MAPLE LEAFS (17-9-7)

7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP, NHLN, BSSO

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Teuvo Teravainen

Michael Bunting -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

Stefan Noesen -- Jack Drury -- Jesper Fast

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Pyotr Kochetkov

Antti Raanta

Scratched: Brendan Lemieux, Tony D’Angelo

Injured: Frederik Andersen (blood clot)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner

Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok

Bobby McMann -- Pontus Holmberg -- Noah Gregor

Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie

Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe

Mark Giordano -- Timothy Liljegren

Martin Jones

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: David Kampf, Connor Timmins, William Lagesson

Injured: John Klingberg (hip), Joseph Woll (lower body), Ryan Reaves (lower body)

Status report

Neither team conducted a morning skate Saturday. ... Kochetkov will make his sixth start in seven games after Raanta made 18 saves in a 5-3 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. ... Jones is expected to start after Samsonov allowed six goals on 21 shots in a 6-5 overtime loss to at Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday.