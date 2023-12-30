Hurricanes at Maple Leafs

HURRICANES (19-13-4) at MAPLE LEAFS (17-9-7)
7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP, NHLN, BSSO
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Teuvo Teravainen
Michael Bunting -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis
Stefan Noesen -- Jack Drury -- Jesper Fast
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Pyotr Kochetkov
Antti Raanta
Scratched: Brendan Lemieux, Tony D’Angelo
Injured: Frederik Andersen (blood clot)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner
Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok
Bobby McMann -- Pontus Holmberg -- Noah Gregor
Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie
Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe
Mark Giordano -- Timothy Liljegren
Martin Jones
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: David Kampf, Connor Timmins, William Lagesson
Injured: John Klingberg (hip), Joseph Woll (lower body), Ryan Reaves (lower body)
Status report
Neither team conducted a morning skate Saturday. ... Kochetkov will make his sixth start in seven games after Raanta made 18 saves in a 5-3 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. ... Jones is expected to start after Samsonov allowed six goals on 21 shots in a 6-5 overtime loss to at Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday.