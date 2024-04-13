Hurricanes top Blues for 4th straight win, gain in Metropolitan race

Guentzel scores 2 for Carolina; Binnington makes 36 saves for St. Louis

Recap: Hurricanes at Blues 4.12.24

By Lou Korac
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. LOUIS -- Jaccob Slavin scored the go-ahead goal in the third period for the Carolina Hurricanes, who rallied for a 5-2 win against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Friday.

Slavin scored on a backdoor play off a high slot pass from Sebastian Aho at 7:53 of the third period to break a 2-2 tie.

Jake Guentzel scored two empty-net goals at 17:20 and 19:10 for the 5-2 final.

Slavin and Seth Jarvis each had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes (51-22-7), who won their fourth in a row to move within one point of the New York Rangers for first in the Metropolitan Division with two games remaining for each. Frederik Andersen made 30 saves.

Jordan Kyrou and Zack Bolduc scored for the Blues (42-33-5), who would be eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a win by the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night against the Minnesota Wild. Jordan Binnington made 36 saves.

Bolduc's third goal in as many games made it 1-0 at 17:34 of the first period after a face-off win, Nick Leddy feeding the forward for a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle.

Jordan Martinook tied it 1-1 at 18:59 when Kasperi Kapanen shot wide of Andersen from the right side, allowing Carolina to break out, and Martinook's wrist shot from the high slot beat Binnington low on the blocker side.

Kyrou's 30th of the season gave the Blues the lead again at 2-1 on the power play at 5:41 of the second period, a shot from the high slot after a pass from Pavel Buchnevich.

Jarvis tied it 2-2 at 8:07 when the forward skated in from the neutral zone, cut to the left circle and beat Binnington high to the glove side.

