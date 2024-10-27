Seth Jarvis had a goal and an assist, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Seattle Kraken 4-1 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Saturday.
Jarvis, Hurricanes defeat Kraken for 3rd straight win
Forward has goal, assist; Daccord makes 35 saves for Seattle, which has lost 3 in row
Andrei Svechnikov, Jack Drury and Dmitry Orlov scored, and Frederik Andersen made 18 saves for the Hurricanes (5-2-0), who have won three in a row and five of six.
“It was a really good game for us from start to finish,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “We were on it. We didn’t spend a lot of time in our zone. I thought we could have scored a lot more goals. Overall, a really good effort.”
Jared McCann scored for the Kraken (4-4-1), who are 0-2-1 in their past three games following a three-game winning streak. Joey Daccord made 35 saves.
“I’m disappointed in how it went, but we weren’t surprised,” Seattle coach Dan Bylsma said. “When you play a team like this, you have to compete and you have to execute under pressure all over the ice. Too many times tonight we held on to the puck and were careless with our execution when we had the opportunity.”
Carolina scored on the power play to take a 1-0 lead at 4:25 of the first period. Svechnikov received a pass from Martin Necas and scored short side with a wrist shot from the left face-off circle.
The Hurricanes have scored a power-play goal in five straight games.
“I think our special teams have been good. That’s been a key part in all games,” Jarvis said. “I think it’s just kind of the way we’re sticking with our game. In the first couple games of the year, we were debating it. Now we’re kind of all in on it, bought in. It’s paying off for us.”
Drury made it 2-0 at 16:49 of the second period, tapping in a backdoor pass rom Jackson Blake on a rush. The goal was Drury’s first of the season, and the assist was Blake's first of his NHL career.
“They’re a good team. They play right on top of you the whole night,” Daccord said. “There’s no time and space out there. They got to their game quicker than us and imposed their will on us. Our guys fought really hard. At the end of the day, it wasn’t enough tonight.”
McCann cut the lead to 2-1 at 10:21 of the third period, scoring on a breakaway off a stretch pass from Matty Beniers.
“There’s not much space to stickhandle through guys,” McCann said. “I feel like we had some moments where we were playing behind them and getting pucks back. We just needed to do that for 60 minutes.”
Jarvis scored on a breakaway with his backhand to extend the lead to 3-1 at 15:38.
“The talent you can see there, obviously,” Brind’Amour said. “That was a big, big goal at that time in the game.”
Orlov scored an empty-net goal at 18:24 for the 4-1 final.
The Hurricanes are 4-1-0 on a six-game road trip, which will conclude at the Vancouver Canucks on Monday.
“I think in all the games we’ve had a good start,” Orlov said. “It kind of kept us going in all those games. Obviously, there were some breaks. We just need to rest and see what we did wrong in meetings and be better.”
NOTES: Seattle finished its homestand 2-2-1. ... McCann has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in a six-game point streak. … Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho had his five-game point streak end. … Andersen has allowed two goals or fewer in each of his four starts (3-1-0).