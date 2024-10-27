Jarvis, Hurricanes defeat Kraken for 3rd straight win

Jared McCann scored for the Kraken (4-4-1), who are 0-2-1 in their past three games following a three-game winning streak. Joey Daccord made 35 saves.

“I’m disappointed in how it went, but we weren’t surprised,” Seattle coach Dan Bylsma said. “When you play a team like this, you have to compete and you have to execute under pressure all over the ice. Too many times tonight we held on to the puck and were careless with our execution when we had the opportunity.”

Carolina scored on the power play to take a 1-0 lead at 4:25 of the first period. Svechnikov received a pass from Martin Necas and scored short side with a wrist shot from the left face-off circle.

The Hurricanes have scored a power-play goal in five straight games.

“I think our special teams have been good. That’s been a key part in all games,” Jarvis said. “I think it’s just kind of the way we’re sticking with our game. In the first couple games of the year, we were debating it. Now we’re kind of all in on it, bought in. It’s paying off for us.”