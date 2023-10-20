Kraken score 7 against Hurricanes for 1st win of season

Andre Burakovsky had two assists, and Joey Daccord made 32 saves for the Kraken (1-3-1), who entered with three combined goals in their first four games.

Seth Jarvis had two goals and an assist, and Stefan Noesen and Jordan Staal each had two assists for the Hurricanes (3-2-0). Antti Raanta allowed four goals on 18 shots before being pulled early in the second period. Pyotr Kochetkov made 15 saves in relief.

Yanni Gourde gave Seattle a 1-0 lead at 7:16 of the first period when he tipped Eeli Tolvanen’s shot over the left pad of Raanta.

Jesper Fast responded for Carolina 19 seconds later at 7:35. Jaccob Slavin’s shot hit Daccord’s pad, then bounced off Fast’s skate and into an open net to tie it 1-1.

Jaden Schwartz gave the Kraken a 2-1 lead shortly after a face-off at 12:18 on a power play. Schwartz gathered a deflected Dunn shot with his skate, then deked and slid the puck between Raanta’s legs.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare pushed it to 3-1 with a short-handed goal off a 2-on-1 at 19:22, scoring on a rebound off Dunn’s shot that went off Raanta’s left pad.

Dunn scored another power-play goal for Seattle to make it 4-1 at 2:38 of the second period with a slap shot from the top of the slot.

Jarvis cut it to 4-2 at 1:08 of the third period when Noesen faked a shot from a sharp angle and passed to Jarvis in the slot.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi got the Hurricanes within 4-3 at 5:54 after Noesen made a move behind the net that evaded Alexander Wennberg and caught Daccord looking the wrong way.

But Jared McCann extended the Kraken’s lead to 5-3 at 11:52, and Tye Kartye made it 6-3 just 21 seconds later at 12:13 off a pass to the crease by Matty Beniers.

Jarvis answered with his second goal of the game on the power play to make it 6-4 at 15:54, but Oliver Bjorkstrand scored an empty-net goal at 16:51 for the 7-4 final.