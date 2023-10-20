Latest News

Carlsson gets debut goal for Ducks in loss to Stars 

Avalanche shut out Bedard, Blackhawks to stay undefeated

Pastrnak scores again, Bruins top Sharks to remain unbeaten

Dubois scores twice in 12 seconds, Kings defeat Wild

Brad Marchand Bruins fan puck wedding sign

Marchand gifts puck to fan who was married in Bruins jersey
Eichel, Golden Knights defeat Jets, win 5th straight to start season

Coyotes score 3 on power play in win against Blues

Ruzicka, Flames recover for win against Sabres

Atkinson scores 2, Flyers shut down Oilers

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Bobrovsky makes 29 saves, Panthers defeat Maple Leafs in home opener

Kucherov scores twice, Lightning top Canucks to end 3-game skid

Forsberg gets 1st goal since injury, Predators ease past Rangers

NHL team theme night celebrations

NHL Buzz: Carlsson to make NHL debut for Ducks

2023 Heritage Classic to be latest in long tradition of ‘amazing’ NHL outdoor games

nhl fantasy hockey podcast betting pools futures

Ryan Huska talks Calgary Flames on atTheRink podcast

Kraken score 7 against Hurricanes for 1st win of season

Dunn, Bjorkstrand each has 3 points; Jarvis gets 2 goals, assist for Carolina

Recap: Hurricanes at Kraken 10.19.23

By Darren Brown
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SEATTLE -- Vince Dunn and Oliver Bjorkstrand each had a goal and two assists for the Seattle Kraken, who held off a late push by the Carolina Hurricanes for their first win of the season, 7-4 at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday.

Andre Burakovsky had two assists, and Joey Daccord made 32 saves for the Kraken (1-3-1), who entered with three combined goals in their first four games.

Seth Jarvis had two goals and an assist, and Stefan Noesen and Jordan Staal each had two assists for the Hurricanes (3-2-0). Antti Raanta allowed four goals on 18 shots before being pulled early in the second period. Pyotr Kochetkov made 15 saves in relief.

Yanni Gourde gave Seattle a 1-0 lead at 7:16 of the first period when he tipped Eeli Tolvanen’s shot over the left pad of Raanta.

Jesper Fast responded for Carolina 19 seconds later at 7:35. Jaccob Slavin’s shot hit Daccord’s pad, then bounced off Fast’s skate and into an open net to tie it 1-1.

Jaden Schwartz gave the Kraken a 2-1 lead shortly after a face-off at 12:18 on a power play. Schwartz gathered a deflected Dunn shot with his skate, then deked and slid the puck between Raanta’s legs.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare pushed it to 3-1 with a short-handed goal off a 2-on-1 at 19:22, scoring on a rebound off Dunn’s shot that went off Raanta’s left pad.

Dunn scored another power-play goal for Seattle to make it 4-1 at 2:38 of the second period with a slap shot from the top of the slot.

Jarvis cut it to 4-2 at 1:08 of the third period when Noesen faked a shot from a sharp angle and passed to Jarvis in the slot.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi got the Hurricanes within 4-3 at 5:54 after Noesen made a move behind the net that evaded Alexander Wennberg and caught Daccord looking the wrong way.

But Jared McCann extended the Kraken’s lead to 5-3 at 11:52, and Tye Kartye made it 6-3 just 21 seconds later at 12:13 off a pass to the crease by Matty Beniers.

Jarvis answered with his second goal of the game on the power play to make it 6-4 at 15:54, but Oliver Bjorkstrand scored an empty-net goal at 16:51 for the 7-4 final.