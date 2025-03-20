Hurricanes at Sharks projected lineups

HURRICANES (41-22-4) at SHARKS (18-41-9)
10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSCA
Hurricanes projected lineup
Jackson Blake -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jack Roslovic
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Logan Stankoven
Eric Robinson -- Mark Jankowski -- Tyson Jost
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Shyne Gostisbehere -- Dmitry Orlov
Sean Walker -- Jalen Chatfield
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Scott Morrow
Injured: William Carrier (lower body), Andrei Svechnikov (upper body), Jasper Fast (neck)
Sharks projected lineup
Collin Graf -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli
William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Will Smith
Ty Dellandrea -- Patrick Giles -- Nikolai Kovalenko
Carl Grundstrom -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Barclay Goodrow
Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin
Jimmy Schuldt -- Timothy Liljegren
Luca Cagnoni -- Vincent Desharnais
Georgi Romanov
Alexandar Georgiev
Scratched: Klim Kostin, Noah Gregor
Injured: Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Logan Couture (groin), Jan Rutta (lower body), Henry Thrun (upper body)
Status report
Orlov is expected to return after missing five games with an upper-body injury. ... Svechnikov, a forward, is on the trip with the Hurricanes, but will miss his fourth straight game. ... Cagnoni will make his NHL debut. ... Romanov will make his first NHL start; he has appeared in three other NHL games, all in relief. ... Schuldt was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. ... Vlasic re-aggravated his injury and will not play; Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said the defenseman is still being evaluated... Kovalenko will be back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch for a 5-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday.