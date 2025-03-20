Hurricanes at Sharks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

HURRICANES (41-22-4) at SHARKS (18-41-9)

10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSCA

Hurricanes projected lineup

Jackson Blake -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jack Roslovic

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Logan Stankoven

Eric Robinson -- Mark Jankowski -- Tyson Jost

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Shyne Gostisbehere -- Dmitry Orlov

Sean Walker -- Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Scott Morrow

Injured: William Carrier (lower body), Andrei Svechnikov (upper body), Jasper Fast (neck)

Sharks projected lineup

Collin Graf -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Will Smith

Ty Dellandrea -- Patrick Giles -- Nikolai Kovalenko

Carl Grundstrom -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Barclay Goodrow

Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin

Jimmy Schuldt -- Timothy Liljegren

Luca Cagnoni -- Vincent Desharnais

Georgi Romanov

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: Klim Kostin, Noah Gregor

Injured: Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Logan Couture (groin), Jan Rutta (lower body), Henry Thrun (upper body)

Status report

Orlov is expected to return after missing five games with an upper-body injury. ... Svechnikov, a forward, is on the trip with the Hurricanes, but will miss his fourth straight game. ... Cagnoni will make his NHL debut. ... Romanov will make his first NHL start; he has appeared in three other NHL games, all in relief. ... Schuldt was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. ... Vlasic re-aggravated his injury and will not play; Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said the defenseman is still being evaluated... Kovalenko will be back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch for a 5-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

