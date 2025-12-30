Hurricanes at Penguins projected lineups 

HURRICANES (24-11-3) at PENGUINS (16-12-9)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN-PIT, SNP, SNW, SNE

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Logan Stankoven

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jackson Blake

William Carrier -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson

K’Andre Miller -- Jalen Chatfield

Alexander Nikishin -- Sean Walker

Mike Reilly -- Joel Nystrom

Frederik Andersen

Brandon Bussi

Scratched: Gavin Bayreuther, Noah Philp

Injured: Seth Jarvis (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (upper body), Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Shayne Gostisbehere (undisclosed)

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Anthony Mantha -- Tommy Novak -- Justin Brazeau

Rutger McGroarty -- Ben Kindel -- Ville Koivunen

Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson

Brett Kulak -- Kris Letang

Ryan Shea -- Jack St. Ivany

Stuart Skinner

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Connor Clifton, Yegor Chinakhov

Injured: Evgeni Malkin (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)

Status report

Kochetkov, a goalie, could miss the rest of the season after having surgery to repair a lower-body injury, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Monday. ... Andersen should start after Bussi made 17 saves in a 3-2 overtime win against the New York Rangers on Monday. ... Karlsson is expected to play after missing practice Monday because of an illness. He participated in an optional morning skate. ... Chinakhov, a forward, will not play after being acquired in a trade from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday for forward Danton Heinen, a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a third-round pick in 2027.