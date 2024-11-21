Hurricanes score 3 in 3rd, pull away from Flyers

Jordan Staal and Jack Roslovic also scored for Carolina (14-4-0), which has won three straight games and 12 of its past 14. Pyotr Kochetkov made 18 saves.

Ryan Poehling scored for Philadelphia (8-10-2). Ivan Fedotov made 33 saves.

Chatfield made it 1-0 30 seconds into the game when his wobbling shot from the right point got past Fedotov.

Poehling tied it 1-1 at 2:15 of the second period. He skated the puck into the Carolina zone, skated laterally inside the blue line and fired a shot past Kochetkov.

Aho put the Hurricanes ahead 2-1 at 1:03 of the third period when he jumped on a turnover by Flyers defenseman Erik Johnson, skated into the slot and fired a low shot that went between Fedotov's pads.

Staal made it 3-1 at 6:02 when Dmitry Orlov's shot from the point went off his skate.

Roslovic scored from in front at 6:57 to make it 4-1. The goal was his 10th in 18 games, one more than he scored in 59 games with the Columbus Blue Jackets and New York Rangers last season.

Hurricanes forward Martin Necas’ 13-game point streak ended. He had 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists) in the run.