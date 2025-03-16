Jankowski scores 2, Hurricanes shut out Flyers for 7th straight win

Forward has 4 goals in 4 games since trade, Kochetkov makes 26 saves for Carolina

CAR@PHI: Jankowski scores nets his second goal of the game off the post

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

PHILADELPHIA -- Pyotr Kochetkov made 26 saves, and the Carolina Hurricanes extended their winning streak to seven games with a 5-0 victory against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday.

Mark Jankowski scored two goals for Carolina (41-22-4). Sebastian Aho and Taylor Hall each had a goal and an assist, and Scott Morrow scored his first NHL goal.

Samuel Ersson made 26 saves for Philadelphia (28-32-8), which finished 1-6-0 on its season-long seven-game homestand.

Aho scored from the hash marks to give Carolina a 1-0 lead at 8:21 of the first period. It was his 25th goal, the seventh time the forward has hit that mark, tying him with Ron Francis for the most 25-goal seasons in Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers history.

The goal was upheld after the Flyers challenged for goaltender interference.

Jankowski made it 2-0 at 15:46. Eric Robinson’s centering pass from the right side was kicked away by Ersson but found Jankowski below the left circle for a tap in.

Hall swept in a loose puck at the right post 19 seconds into the second period to extend the lead to 3-0 on the power play.

Jankowski held off Rodrigo Abols as he drove through the left circle and lifted a wrist shot past Ersson to make it 4-0 at 13:15. He has four goals in as many games since being acquired in a trade with the Nashville Predators on March 7.

Morrow batted in the puck from the top of the crease for the 5-0 final at 19:28.

Latest News

Shesterkin makes 21 saves, Rangers shut out Blue Jackets

Ovechkin scores No. 887, Capitals defeat Sharks

Rantanen says return to Colorado with Stars ‘going to be emotional’

THE GR8 CHASE: Ovechkin scores goal No. 887, now 8 from breaking NHL record

NHL Buzz: Fox returns for Rangers against Blue Jackets

Penguins score 7, pull away from Devils for 4th straight win

Kraft Hockeyville announces 4 finalists for 2025

Hamilton out rest of regular season for Devils with lower-body injury

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Ducks meet young cancer patient after seeing heartwarming sign

Dahlin scores with 14 seconds left in 3rd, Sabres rally for shootout win against Golden Knights

Hill signs 6-year, $37.5 million contract with Golden Knights

Senators, Maple Leafs expect 'playoff game' atmosphere

CHL notebook Blackhawks prospect Lardis lighting up scoreboards in OHL

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Kane still performing at high level for Red Wings after hip surgery

Johnston ‘living the dream’ as 21-year-old with Stars

Kakko breaks tie in 3rd, Kraken defeat Utah