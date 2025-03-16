Jankowski scores 2, Hurricanes shut out Flyers for 7th straight win

Mark Jankowski scored two goals for Carolina (41-22-4). Sebastian Aho and Taylor Hall each had a goal and an assist, and Scott Morrow scored his first NHL goal.

Samuel Ersson made 26 saves for Philadelphia (28-32-8), which finished 1-6-0 on its season-long seven-game homestand.

Aho scored from the hash marks to give Carolina a 1-0 lead at 8:21 of the first period. It was his 25th goal, the seventh time the forward has hit that mark, tying him with Ron Francis for the most 25-goal seasons in Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers history.

The goal was upheld after the Flyers challenged for goaltender interference.

Jankowski made it 2-0 at 15:46. Eric Robinson’s centering pass from the right side was kicked away by Ersson but found Jankowski below the left circle for a tap in.

Hall swept in a loose puck at the right post 19 seconds into the second period to extend the lead to 3-0 on the power play.

Jankowski held off Rodrigo Abols as he drove through the left circle and lifted a wrist shot past Ersson to make it 4-0 at 13:15. He has four goals in as many games since being acquired in a trade with the Nashville Predators on March 7.

Morrow batted in the puck from the top of the crease for the 5-0 final at 19:28.