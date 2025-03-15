Hurricanes at Flyers projected lineups

HURRICANES (40-22-4) at FLYERS (28-31-8)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSP
Hurricanes projected lineup
Seth Jarvis -- Sebastian Aho -- Jackson Blake
Taylor Hall -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jack Roslovic
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Logan Stankoven
Eric Robinson -- Mark Jankowski -- Tyson Jost
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker
Pyotr Kochetkov
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Scott Morrow
Injured: Andrei Svechnikov (upper body), William Carrier (lower body)
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov
Olle Lycksell -- Ryan Poehling -- Bobby Brink
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Rodrigo Abols -- Jakob Pelletier
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula -- Emil Andrae
Samuel Ersson
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: None
Injured: Garnett Hathaway (upper body), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)
Status report
The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate after their 4-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Friday. ... Kochetkov could start after Andersen made 24 saves Friday. ... The Flyers held an optional morning skate. ... Ristolainen, a defenseman, is day to day. ... Hathaway was on the ice for the optional morning skate but the forward will miss his eighth straight game.