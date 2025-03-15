Hurricanes at Flyers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

HURRICANES (40-22-4) at FLYERS (28-31-8)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSP

Hurricanes projected lineup

Seth Jarvis -- Sebastian Aho -- Jackson Blake

Taylor Hall -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jack Roslovic

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Logan Stankoven

Eric Robinson -- Mark Jankowski -- Tyson Jost

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Scott Morrow

Injured: Andrei Svechnikov (upper body), William Carrier (lower body)

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov

Olle Lycksell -- Ryan Poehling -- Bobby Brink

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Rodrigo Abols -- Jakob Pelletier

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula -- Emil Andrae

Samuel Ersson

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: None

Injured: Garnett Hathaway (upper body), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)

Status report

The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate after their 4-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Friday. ... Kochetkov could start after Andersen made 24 saves Friday. ... The Flyers held an optional morning skate. ... Ristolainen, a defenseman, is day to day. ... Hathaway was on the ice for the optional morning skate but the forward will miss his eighth straight game.

