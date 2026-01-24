Hurricanes at Senators projected lineups

HURRICANES (31-15-5) at SENATORS (23-20-7)
7 p.m. ET; SN1, CITY, FDSNSO
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook
William Carrier -- Mark Jankowski -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi
Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield
K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker
Alexander Nikishin -- Joel Nystrom
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Mike Reilly
Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Noah Philp (concussion), William Carrier (undisclosed), Shayne Gostisbehere (lower body)
Senators projected lineup
Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig
Michael Amadio -- Shane Pinto -- Fabian Zetterlund
Stephen Halliday -- Lars Eller -- Nick Cousins
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Jordan Spence
Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo
James Reimer
Hunter Shepard
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nick Jensen
Injured: David Perron (sports hernia)
Status report
The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate. … Bussi is expected to start after Andersen made 19 saves in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. … Matinpalo will enter the lineup after being scratched for the past seven games. ... Jensen, a defenseman, will come out. … Reimer will make his fourth straight start.