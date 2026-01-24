Hurricanes at Senators projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

HURRICANES (31-15-5) at SENATORS (23-20-7)

7 p.m. ET; SN1, CITY, FDSNSO

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

William Carrier -- Mark Jankowski -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield

K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Alexander Nikishin -- Joel Nystrom

Brandon Bussi

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Mike Reilly

Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Noah Philp (concussion), William Carrier (undisclosed), Shayne Gostisbehere (lower body)

Senators projected lineup

Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig

Michael Amadio -- Shane Pinto -- Fabian Zetterlund

Stephen Halliday -- Lars Eller -- Nick Cousins

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Jordan Spence

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

James Reimer

Hunter Shepard

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nick Jensen

Injured: David Perron (sports hernia)

Status report

The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate. … Bussi is expected to start after Andersen made 19 saves in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. … Matinpalo will enter the lineup after being scratched for the past seven games. ... Jensen, a defenseman, will come out. … Reimer will make his fourth straight start.

