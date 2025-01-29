Svechnikov has 3 points, Hurricanes shut out Rangers

Taylor Hall also picked up his first point since he and Rantanen were acquired by Carolina in a three-team blockbuster trade on Friday. They each had assists.

Andersen is the fourth Carolina goalie with a shutout this season joining Pyotr Kochetkov, Dustin Tokarski and Spencer Martin. The Hurricanes are the fourth team in NHL history and first since the 2002-03 St. Louis Blues to have four different goalies record a shutout in the same season.

The others are the 1980-81 Montreal Canadiens and 1972-73 Boston Bruins.

Carolina (31-16-4) has a six-game point streak (5-0-1).

Igor Shesterkin made 22 saves but the Rangers (24-22-4) lost their second game since a 10-game point streak.

Svechnikov gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead 56 seconds into the first period, scoring with a wrist shot from between the circles off a pass from Hall.

Shesterkin kept it 1-0 early in the second with a sweeping blocker save coming across the crease on Eric Robinson at 6:36 and a save on Rantanen on a 2-on-0 with Jackson Blake at 7:52.

Andersen kicked his left skate out to prevent Chris Kreider from scoring into what appeared to be an open net at 11:03 and Svechnikov's stick check on Sam Carrick stopped him from potentially scoring off a rebound at 12:55.

The Hurricanes went ahead 2-0 lead at 19:29, when Rantanen setup Svechnikov in the slot.

Vincent Trocheck didn't shoot on a short-handed breakaway and instead tried a between-his-legs backhanded pass to K'Andre Miller that was broken up by Shayne Gostisbehere.

Gostisbehere moved the puck to Rantanen, who sent it across to Blake. He gave it back to Rantanen, who found Svechnikov in the slot.

Sebastian Aho extended the lead to 3-0 at 1:04 of the third period. Seth Jarvis made it 4-0 at 2:30 with a one-timer from the high slot.