Svechnikov scores twice, Hurricanes cruise past Rangers

Forward has 5th straight multipoint game, Skjei gets 3 assists for Carolina, which wins 4th in row

Recap: Carolina Hurricanes @ New York Rangers 1.2.24

By David Satriano
@davidsatriano NHL.com Staff Writer

NEW YORK -- Andrei Svechnikov scored twice and had his fifth straight multipoint game for the Carolina Hurricanes in a 6-1 win against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

Brady Skjei had three assists, Jack Drury had a goal and an assist, and Pyotr Kochetkov made 28 saves for Carolina (21-13-4), which won its season-high fourth straight game.

Chris Kreider scored, and Igor Shesterkin made 21 saves for New York (25-10-1), which has lost two of three.

Drury gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 1:49 of the first period, scoring a one-timer from the left circle off a pass from Stefan Nosen behind the goal line.

Svechnikov scored on the power play to make it 2-0 at 19:29 with a one-timer from the right circle. He has 11 points (six goals, five assists) during his point streak. The goal was assisted by Sebastian Aho, who has 12 points in his past four games (two goals, 10 assists).

Kreider got the Rangers within 2-1 at 4:30 of the second period, redirecting a Jacob Trouba shot from the point past Kochetkov.

Jordan Martinook made it 3-1 at 6:32 of the second after a giveaway by Shesterkin. Jordan Staal got the puck and centered it to Martinook in front of the net.

Jalen Chatfield extended it to 4-1 at 1:33 of the third period when his shot beat a screened Shesterkin.

Svechnikov made it 5-1 at 2:56 on a breakaway, shifting the puck from backhand to forehand and beating Shesterkin from in front.

Michael Bunting scored in front off a pass from Brendan Lemieux at 15:49 of the third for the 6-1 final.

Latest News

Boston Bruins Columbus Blue Jackets game recap January 2

Van Riemsdyk sparks Bruins past Blue Jackets for 4th straight win
Kaprizov Gustavsson out week to week for Minnesota Wild

Kaprizov, Gustavsson out week to week for Wild
NHL Buzz News and Notes January 2

NHL Buzz: Okposo week to week with lower-body injury for Sabres
Ilya Samsonov goalie to take time away from Toronto Maple Leafs

Samsonov to use time away from Maple Leafs as 'physical and mental reset'
Patrice Bergeron announces Hilary Knight PWHL Boston captain

Bergeron welcomes Hilary Knight as inaugural team captain for PWHL Boston
World Junior Championship 2024 schedule results TV info

2024 World Junior Championship schedule
2024 IIHF WJC roundup Day 8, January 2, 2024

World Junior Championship roundup: Perreault, U.S. reach semifinals
Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
MacKinnon Matthews Hellebuyck name NHL 3 stars of month December 2023

MacKinnon leads 3 Stars of the Month for December
Connor Bedard named NHL rookie of month December 2023

Bedard of Blackhawks named NHL Rookie of the Month for December
Wild Ryan Hartman fined for high sticking Jets Cole Perfetti

Hartman fined maximum for actions in Wild game
NHL betting odds for January 2 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 2
Future Goals Most Valuable Teacher program fan voting underway

Future Goals Most Valuable Teacher program fan voting underway
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Bill Brownridge discusses art love of hockey in Q&A

Brownridge discusses art, love of hockey in Q&A with NHL.com