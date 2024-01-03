Svechnikov scores twice, Hurricanes cruise past Rangers

Brady Skjei had three assists, Jack Drury had a goal and an assist, and Pyotr Kochetkov made 28 saves for Carolina (21-13-4), which won its season-high fourth straight game.

Chris Kreider scored, and Igor Shesterkin made 21 saves for New York (25-10-1), which has lost two of three.

Drury gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 1:49 of the first period, scoring a one-timer from the left circle off a pass from Stefan Nosen behind the goal line.

Svechnikov scored on the power play to make it 2-0 at 19:29 with a one-timer from the right circle. He has 11 points (six goals, five assists) during his point streak. The goal was assisted by Sebastian Aho, who has 12 points in his past four games (two goals, 10 assists).

Kreider got the Rangers within 2-1 at 4:30 of the second period, redirecting a Jacob Trouba shot from the point past Kochetkov.

Jordan Martinook made it 3-1 at 6:32 of the second after a giveaway by Shesterkin. Jordan Staal got the puck and centered it to Martinook in front of the net.

Jalen Chatfield extended it to 4-1 at 1:33 of the third period when his shot beat a screened Shesterkin.

Svechnikov made it 5-1 at 2:56 on a breakaway, shifting the puck from backhand to forehand and beating Shesterkin from in front.

Michael Bunting scored in front off a pass from Brendan Lemieux at 15:49 of the third for the 6-1 final.