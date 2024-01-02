Hurricanes at Rangers

HURRICANES (20-13-4) at RANGERS (25-9-1)
7 p.m. ET; BSSO, MSG
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Teuvo Teravainen
Stefan Noesen -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis
Michael Bunting -- Jack Drury -- Brendan Lemieux
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Pyotr Kochetkov
Antti Raanta
Scratched: Tony DeAngelo
Injured: Frederik Andersen (blood clot), Jesper Fast (upper body)
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Blake Wheeler
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Nick Bonino -- Jonny Brodzinski
Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Tyler Pitlick
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba
Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Zac Jones
Injured: Kaapo Kakko (lower body), Filip Chytil (upper body)
Status report
Fast, a forward, was injured in the first period of a 3-2 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday after taking a check to the head from Maple Leafs forward Noah Gregor. "He is going to be out, that I know. But I don't know how long," Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said Monday. ... Lemieux, who has been a healthy scratch the past 10 games, will enter the lineup for Fast. … Kochetkov is expected to make his seventh start in eight games. ... Shesterkin will start for the sixth time in eight games; he made 34 saves in a 5-1 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.