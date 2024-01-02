Hurricanes at Rangers

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

HURRICANES (20-13-4) at RANGERS (25-9-1)

7 p.m. ET; BSSO, MSG

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Teuvo Teravainen

Stefan Noesen -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

Michael Bunting -- Jack Drury -- Brendan Lemieux

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Pyotr Kochetkov

Antti Raanta

Scratched: Tony DeAngelo

Injured: Frederik Andersen (blood clot), Jesper Fast (upper body)

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Blake Wheeler

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Nick Bonino -- Jonny Brodzinski

Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Tyler Pitlick

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones

Injured: Kaapo Kakko (lower body), Filip Chytil (upper body)

Status report

Fast, a forward, was injured in the first period of a 3-2 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday after taking a check to the head from Maple Leafs forward Noah Gregor. "He is going to be out, that I know. But I don't know how long," Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said Monday. ... Lemieux, who has been a healthy scratch the past 10 games, will enter the lineup for Fast. … Kochetkov is expected to make his seventh start in eight games. ... Shesterkin will start for the sixth time in eight games; he made 34 saves in a 5-1 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

