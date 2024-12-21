Hurricanes at Rangers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
NHL.com
HURRICANES (20-11-1) at RANGERS (16-15-1)

12:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NHLN, MSG, SN, TVAS

Hurricanes projected lineup

Eric Robinson -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- William Carrier

Jack Roslovic -- Tyson Jost -- Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov

Dustin Tokarski

Scratched: Riley Stillman

Injured: Frederik Andersen (knee), Jack Drury (hand)

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Chris Kreider -- Filip Chytil -- Will Cuylle

Brett Berard -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Jimmy Vesey

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

Braden Schneider -- Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen -- Chad Ruhwedel

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Zac Jones, Matt Rempe

Injured: K’Andre Miller (upper body)

Status report

Rempe, a forward, will have a hearing Sunday via zoom with the NHL Department of Player Safety for elbowing/boarding defenseman Miro Heiskanen in a 3-1 win at the Dallas Stars on Friday. … Vesey would likely replace Rempe if the hearing results in a suspension.

