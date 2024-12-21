Hurricanes at Rangers projected lineups

HURRICANES (20-11-1) at RANGERS (16-15-1)
12:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NHLN, MSG, SN, TVAS
Hurricanes projected lineup
Eric Robinson -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- William Carrier
Jack Roslovic -- Tyson Jost -- Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker
Pyotr Kochetkov
Dustin Tokarski
Scratched: Riley Stillman
Injured: Frederik Andersen (knee), Jack Drury (hand)
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Chris Kreider -- Filip Chytil -- Will Cuylle
Brett Berard -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith
Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Jimmy Vesey
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
Braden Schneider -- Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen -- Chad Ruhwedel
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Zac Jones, Matt Rempe
Injured: K’Andre Miller (upper body)
Status report
Rempe, a forward, will have a hearing Sunday via zoom with the NHL Department of Player Safety for elbowing/boarding defenseman Miro Heiskanen in a 3-1 win at the Dallas Stars on Friday. … Vesey would likely replace Rempe if the hearing results in a suspension.