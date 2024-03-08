Hurricanes at Devils

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

HURRICANES (37-19-6) at DEVILS (31-28-4)

12:30 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Teuvo Teravainen

Stefan Noesen -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast

Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Seth Jarvis

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Pyotr Kochetkov

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Brendan Lemieux, Tony DeAngelo, Spencer Martin

Injured: Antti Raanta (lower body), Jake Guentzel (upper body)

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Timo Meier

Jack Hughes -- Erik Haula -- Jesper Bratt

Chris Tierney -- Curtis Lazar -- Dawson Mercer

Kurtis MacDermid -- Tomas Nosek -- Alexander Holtz

Jonas Siegenthaler -- John Marino

Kevin Bahl -- Brendan Smith 

Luke Hughes -- Simon Nemec

Nico Daws

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kaapo Kahkonen, Jake Allen

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle)

Status report

Kuznetsov will make his Hurricanes debut after the forward was acquired in a trade with the Washington Capitals on Friday. ... Guentzel will not be in the lineup after he was acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday; the forward, who has been out since Feb. 14, is eligible to come off long-term injured reserve Sunday. ... Daws is expected to make his second straight start after making 23 saves in a 4-1 win against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. ... Kahkonen, a goalie acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Friday, could dress as the backup if available by game time. ... Allen, a goalie acquired in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens on Friday, has not yet joined the Devils because of visa issues.

