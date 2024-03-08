Hurricanes at Devils

HURRICANES (37-19-6) at DEVILS (31-28-4)
12:30 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Teuvo Teravainen
Stefan Noesen -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast
Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Seth Jarvis
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Pyotr Kochetkov
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Brendan Lemieux, Tony DeAngelo, Spencer Martin
Injured: Antti Raanta (lower body), Jake Guentzel (upper body)
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Timo Meier
Jack Hughes -- Erik Haula -- Jesper Bratt
Chris Tierney -- Curtis Lazar -- Dawson Mercer
Kurtis MacDermid -- Tomas Nosek -- Alexander Holtz
Jonas Siegenthaler -- John Marino
Kevin Bahl -- Brendan Smith
Luke Hughes -- Simon Nemec
Nico Daws
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kaapo Kahkonen, Jake Allen
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle)
Status report
Kuznetsov will make his Hurricanes debut after the forward was acquired in a trade with the Washington Capitals on Friday. ... Guentzel will not be in the lineup after he was acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday; the forward, who has been out since Feb. 14, is eligible to come off long-term injured reserve Sunday. ... Daws is expected to make his second straight start after making 23 saves in a 4-1 win against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. ... Kahkonen, a goalie acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Friday, could dress as the backup if available by game time. ... Allen, a goalie acquired in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens on Friday, has not yet joined the Devils because of visa issues.