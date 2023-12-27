Hurricanes at Predators

HURRICANES (17-13-4) at PREDATORS (19-15-0)

8 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSSO

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Teuvo Teravainen

Michael Bunting-- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

Stefan Noesen -- Jack Drury -- Jesper Fast

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Pyotr Kochetkov

Antti Raanta

Scratched: Brendan Lemieux, Tony DeAngelo

Injured: Frederik Andersen (blood clotting)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Kiefer Sherwood -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Juuso Parssinen -- Cody Glass -- Colton Sissons

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Philip Tomasino

Ryan McDonagh -- Roman Josi

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Dante Fabbro -- Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Yakov Trenin, Tyson Barrie, Kevin Lankinen (illness)

Injured: None

Status report

Raanta will back up Kochetkov after he was recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. Yaniv Perets was sent to Norfolk of the ECHL. ... Svechnikov moved to the first line with Aho and Teravainen. Jarvis moved from the first line to the third line with Staal and Martinook. … The Predators recalled Askarov from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Wednesday to back up Saros with Lankinen ill.