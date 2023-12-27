Hurricanes at Predators

HURRICANES (17-13-4) at PREDATORS (19-15-0)
8 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSSO
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Teuvo Teravainen
Michael Bunting-- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis
Stefan Noesen -- Jack Drury -- Jesper Fast
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Pyotr Kochetkov
Antti Raanta
Scratched: Brendan Lemieux, Tony DeAngelo
Injured: Frederik Andersen (blood clotting)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Kiefer Sherwood -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista
Juuso Parssinen -- Cody Glass -- Colton Sissons
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Philip Tomasino
Ryan McDonagh -- Roman Josi
Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier
Dante Fabbro -- Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Yakov Trenin, Tyson Barrie, Kevin Lankinen (illness)
Injured: None
Status report
Raanta will back up Kochetkov after he was recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. Yaniv Perets was sent to Norfolk of the ECHL. ... Svechnikov moved to the first line with Aho and Teravainen. Jarvis moved from the first line to the third line with Staal and Martinook. … The Predators recalled Askarov from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Wednesday to back up Saros with Lankinen ill.