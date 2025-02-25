Hurricanes at Canadiens projected lineups

HURRICANES (33-20-4) at CANADIENS (26-26-5)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, FDSNSO

Hurricanes projected lineup

Taylor Hall -- Sebastian Aho -- Jackson Blake

Mikko Rantanen -- Jack Roslovic -- Andrei Svechnikov

Jordan Martinook-- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

Eric Robinson -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Tyson Jost

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Riley Stillman

Injured: William Carrier (lower body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Owen Beck -- Patrik Laine

Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia

Mike Matheson -- Alexandre Carrier

Lane Hutson -- Jayden Struble

Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: None

Injured: Kirby Dach (lower body), Kaiden Guhle (lacerated quadricep muscle), Michael Pezzetta (lower body)

Status report

The Hurricanes will be using new line combinations following a 6-3 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. … Dach will not play; his injury is being evaluated after the center played 13:43 in a 5-2 win at the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. … Beck will take his place on the second line after being was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Monday. … Pezzetta took part in the Canadiens optional morning skate Tuesday in a no-contact jersey; the forward will miss his sixth straight game.