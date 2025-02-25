Hurricanes at Canadiens projected lineups

HURRICANES (33-20-4) at CANADIENS (26-26-5)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, FDSNSO
Hurricanes projected lineup
Taylor Hall -- Sebastian Aho -- Jackson Blake
Mikko Rantanen -- Jack Roslovic -- Andrei Svechnikov
Jordan Martinook-- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis
Eric Robinson -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Tyson Jost
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Riley Stillman
Injured: William Carrier (lower body)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook -- Owen Beck -- Patrik Laine
Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia
Mike Matheson -- Alexandre Carrier
Lane Hutson -- Jayden Struble
Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard
Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: None
Injured: Kirby Dach (lower body), Kaiden Guhle (lacerated quadricep muscle), Michael Pezzetta (lower body)
Status report
The Hurricanes will be using new line combinations following a 6-3 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. … Dach will not play; his injury is being evaluated after the center played 13:43 in a 5-2 win at the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. … Beck will take his place on the second line after being was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Monday. … Pezzetta took part in the Canadiens optional morning skate Tuesday in a no-contact jersey; the forward will miss his sixth straight game.