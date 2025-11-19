Hurricanes at Wild projected lineups

HURRICANES (13-5-1) at WILD (9-7-4)
9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
William Carrier -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker
K’Andre Miller -- Joel Nystrom
Alexander Nikishin -- Mike Reilly
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Bradly Nadeau, Domenick Fensore, Brandon Bussi
Injured: Jalen Chatfield (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Charles Alexis Legault (hand), Jesperi Kotkaniemi (lower body)
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Danila Yurov -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno -- Yakov Trenin -- Vinnie Hinostroza
Liam Ohgren -- Ben Jones – Tyler Pitlick
Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber
Jake Middleton -- Jared Spurgeon
Zeev Buium -- Daemon Hunt
Jesper Wallstedt
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: David Jiricek
Injured: Nico Sturm (back), Zach Bogosian (lower body), Vladamir Tarasenko (lower body), Marco Rossi (lower body), Ryan Hartman (lower body)
Status report
Chatfield is day to day; the defenseman practiced with the Hurricanes for the first time since he was injured during a 4-3 win against the Wild on Nov. 6. ... Tarasenko also is day to day; the forward will miss his third straight game. ... Bogosian continues to skate with the group and has been elevated to day to day; the defenseman has missed 15 games.