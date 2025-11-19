Hurricanes at Wild projected lineups

HURRICANES (13-5-1) at WILD (9-7-4)

9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

William Carrier -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker

K’Andre Miller -- Joel Nystrom

Alexander Nikishin -- Mike Reilly

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Bradly Nadeau, Domenick Fensore, Brandon Bussi

Injured: Jalen Chatfield (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Charles Alexis Legault (hand), Jesperi Kotkaniemi (lower body)

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Danila Yurov -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno -- Yakov Trenin -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Liam Ohgren -- Ben Jones – Tyler Pitlick

Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber

Jake Middleton -- Jared Spurgeon

Zeev Buium -- Daemon Hunt

Jesper Wallstedt

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: David Jiricek

Injured: Nico Sturm (back), Zach Bogosian (lower body), Vladamir Tarasenko (lower body), Marco Rossi (lower body), Ryan Hartman (lower body)

Status report

Chatfield is day to day; the defenseman practiced with the Hurricanes for the first time since he was injured during a 4-3 win against the Wild on Nov. 6. ... Tarasenko also is day to day; the forward will miss his third straight game. ... Bogosian continues to skate with the group and has been elevated to day to day; the defenseman has missed 15 games.