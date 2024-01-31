Andersen cleared to begin on-ice conditioning with Hurricanes

Frederik Andersen was cleared Wednesday to begin on-ice workouts with the Carolina Hurricanes.

The 34-year-old goalie has been out since Nov. 2 because of a blood clotting issue.

"In November, Frederik Andersen was diagnosed with a deep-vein thrombosis and subsequent pulmonary embolisms," Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell said. "He has been on anti-coagulation medication since that time, and working with a team of experts to obtain medical opinions as to how he can return to playing safely. Frederik has resumed off-ice activities without complication and will now begin limited on-ice conditioning. We will provide additional updates as the process continues to progress."

Andersen is 4-1-0 with a 2.87 goals-against average and .894 save percentage in six games this season.

Carolina is 22-10-5 without him, with rookie Pyotr Kochetkov going 11-4-3 with a 2.43 GAA, .909 save percentage and one shutout in 20 games. Antti Raanta, who spent time in the American Hockey League, is 10-6-2 with a 3.03 GAA and .870 save percentage in 19 games. Spencer Martin and Yaniv Perets each has played one game.

The Hurricanes (28-15-5) are second in the Metropolitan Division, two points behind the New York Rangers. They next play against the Vancouver Canucks on Feb. 6.

"I am thrilled that I’m a step closer to joining my teammates and competing on the ice," Andersen said. "I feel grateful for the help and support I've received from my family and doctors, as well as the entire Hurricanes organization."

Andersen is in the first season of a two-year, $6.8 million contract ($3.4 million average annual value) he signed July 1, 2023. He is 60-26-4 with a 2.32 GAA, .914 save percentage and five shutouts in 92 games during his three seasons with Carolina.

Selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the third round (No. 87) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Andersen is 286-126-52 with a 2.59 GAA, .915 save percentage and 24 shutouts in 485 regular-season games with the Ducks, Toronto Maple Leafs and Hurricanes.