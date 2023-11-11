SUNRISE, Fla. -- Matthew Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe each had a goal and an assist for the Florida Panthers in their third straight win, 5-2 against the Carolina Hurricanes at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday.
Tkachuk, Verhaeghe propel Panthers past Hurricanes
Each has goal, assist, Balinskis scores 1st in NHL for Florida in 3rd straight win
It was the first game between the teams since Florida swept Carolina in four straight in the best-of-7 Eastern Conference Final last season.
Aleksander Barkov also had a goal and an assist, and Uvis Balinskis scored his first NHL goal for the Panthers (8-4-1). Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves.
Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Sebastian Aho scored, and Jordan Martinook had two assists for the Hurricanes (8-6-0). Antti Raanta, who won his previous three starts, made 30 saves.
Kotkaniemi gave Carolina a 1-0 lead at 1:20 of the first period on a rebound in front after Bobrovsky made an initial save against Jesper Fast.
Tkachuk tied it 1-1 at 3:01. After Anton Lundell won a puck battle behind the net, Verhaeghe fed a streaking Tkachuk in the slot, and he shot it over a sprawling Raanta.
Balinskis, a 27-year-old defenseman playing his 11th NHL game, gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead with his first goal and point at 18:53, tapping Tkachuk’s saucer feed past Raanta.
Barkov scored for a third straight game when he made it 3-1 at 7:08 on a rebound in the left circle after Raanta stopped Evan Rodrigues’ shot from a sharp angle. It was Barkov’s fifth goal of the season.
Aho cut it to 3-2 at 16:40 when Brady Skjei’s shot from the point went off Jordan Martinook’s stick in front and found Aho alone at the far side of the net.
Verhaeghe restored Florida’s two-goal lead at 13:18 of the third period on a redirection of Gustav Forsling’s shot to make it 4-2. The goal was awarded following a video review after being waved off on the ice for a high stick.
Kevin Stenlund scored an empty-net goal at 16:18 for the 5-2 final.