Tkachuk, Verhaeghe propel Panthers past Hurricanes

Each has goal, assist, Balinskis scores 1st in NHL for Florida in 3rd straight win

By George Richards
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Matthew Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe each had a goal and an assist for the Florida Panthers in their third straight win, 5-2 against the Carolina Hurricanes at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday.

It was the first game between the teams since Florida swept Carolina in four straight in the best-of-7 Eastern Conference Final last season.

Aleksander Barkov also had a goal and an assist, and Uvis Balinskis scored his first NHL goal for the Panthers (8-4-1). Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Sebastian Aho scored, and Jordan Martinook had two assists for the Hurricanes (8-6-0). Antti Raanta, who won his previous three starts, made 30 saves.

Kotkaniemi gave Carolina a 1-0 lead at 1:20 of the first period on a rebound in front after Bobrovsky made an initial save against Jesper Fast.

Tkachuk tied it 1-1 at 3:01. After Anton Lundell won a puck battle behind the net, Verhaeghe fed a streaking Tkachuk in the slot, and he shot it over a sprawling Raanta.

Balinskis, a 27-year-old defenseman playing his 11th NHL game, gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead with his first goal and point at 18:53, tapping Tkachuk’s saucer feed past Raanta.

Barkov scored for a third straight game when he made it 3-1 at 7:08 on a rebound in the left circle after Raanta stopped Evan Rodrigues’ shot from a sharp angle. It was Barkov’s fifth goal of the season.

Aho cut it to 3-2 at 16:40 when Brady Skjei’s shot from the point went off Jordan Martinook’s stick in front and found Aho alone at the far side of the net.

Verhaeghe restored Florida’s two-goal lead at 13:18 of the third period on a redirection of Gustav Forsling’s shot to make it 4-2. The goal was awarded following a video review after being waved off on the ice for a high stick. 

Kevin Stenlund scored an empty-net goal at 16:18 for the 5-2 final.