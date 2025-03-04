Hurricanes at Red Wings projected lineups
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Mikko Rantanen
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jackson Blake
Eric Robinson -- Tyson Jost -- Jack Roslovic
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Riley Stillman
Injured: William Carrier (lower body)
Red Wings projected lineup
Marco Kasper -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane -- J.T. Compher -- Alex DeBrincat
Vladimir Tarasenko -- Joe Veleno -- Elmer Soderblom
Christian Fischer -- Tyler Motte -- Jonatan Berggren
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson -- Albert Johansson
Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl
Alex Lyon
Cam Talbot
Scratched: None
Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed), Andrew Copp (upper body), Michael Rasmussen (upper body)
Status report
Each team is expected to dress the same 18 skaters used in its previous game; Carolina in a 2-1 overtime win against the Calgary Flames on Sunday and Detroit in a 5-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium on Saturday. ... Petry, a defenseman who has been out since Jan. 2, has begun skating, but his return "won't be soon," according to Red Wings coach Todd McLellan.