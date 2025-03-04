Hurricanes at Red Wings projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

HURRICANES (35-22-4) at RED WINGS (30-24-6)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, FDSNSO

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Mikko Rantanen

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jackson Blake

Eric Robinson -- Tyson Jost -- Jack Roslovic

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Riley Stillman

Injured: William Carrier (lower body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Marco Kasper -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane -- J.T. Compher -- Alex DeBrincat

Vladimir Tarasenko -- Joe Veleno -- Elmer Soderblom

Christian Fischer -- Tyler Motte -- Jonatan Berggren

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Albert Johansson

Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl

Alex Lyon

Cam Talbot

Scratched: None

Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed), Andrew Copp (upper body), Michael Rasmussen (upper body)

Status report

Each team is expected to dress the same 18 skaters used in its previous game; Carolina in a 2-1 overtime win against the Calgary Flames on Sunday and Detroit in a 5-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium on Saturday. ... Petry, a defenseman who has been out since Jan. 2, has begun skating, but his return "won't be soon," according to Red Wings coach Todd McLellan.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

NHL On Tap: Hintz, Stars continue homestand against Devils

Marchand week to week for Bruins with upper-body injury

Evans signs 4-year, $11.4 million contract with Canadiens

Players to watch ahead of NHL Trade Deadline include Gibson, Nelson, Provorov

Frederic traded to Oilers by Bruins in 3-team deal

Fantasy hockey schedule cheat sheet: this week, rest of season

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

NHL Buzz: Chinakhov to return from injury for Blue Jackets against Lightning

Stadium Series 2nd-most watched regular-season game ever on cable

NHL Trade Buzz: ‘Decisions have to be made’ after Islanders’ 5th loss in 7 games

EDGE stats: 5 players to watch before 2025 NHL Trade Deadline

Ovechkin stick collection chase during Gretzky chase ‘for memory, history’

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Fantasy spin: 2025 NHL Trade Deadline preview

Zizing ‘Em Up: Golden Knights GM discusses philosophy as Trade Deadline nears 