Hurricanes at Red Wings projected lineups

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Mikko Rantanen

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jackson Blake

Eric Robinson -- Tyson Jost -- Jack Roslovic

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Riley Stillman

Injured: William Carrier (lower body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Marco Kasper -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane -- J.T. Compher -- Alex DeBrincat

Vladimir Tarasenko -- Joe Veleno -- Elmer Soderblom

Christian Fischer -- Tyler Motte -- Jonatan Berggren

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Albert Johansson

Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl

Alex Lyon

Cam Talbot

Scratched: None

Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed), Andrew Copp (upper body), Michael Rasmussen (upper body)

Status report

Each team is expected to dress the same 18 skaters used in its previous game; Carolina in a 2-1 overtime win against the Calgary Flames on Sunday and Detroit in a 5-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium on Saturday. ... Petry, a defenseman who has been out since Jan. 2, has begun skating, but his return "won't be soon," according to Red Wings coach Todd McLellan.